Solano County election officials warn of fake petitions over new-city ballot initiative

The Solano County Registrar of Voters is warning voters about the presence a fraudulent petition making the rounds for voters to sign.

The office has received multiple reports of circulators collecting signatures either with incorrect information or for a petition to stop the East Solano Homes, Jobs and Clean Energy Initiative. No such petition has been cleared for circulation.

"Only one local initiative has been approved for circulation, and that petition is to authorize rezoning of 17,500 acres of Solano County agricultural land for a new community," said Tim Flanagan, Chief Information Officer and Registrar of Voters. "Anyone who signed a petition and wishes to withdraw their signature may do so by contacting our office."

The group encourages voters to carefully read petitions before signing them.

Voters wishing to remove their signature should visit the Solano County Registrar of Voters Office website at solanocounty.com.

The East Solano Homes, Jobs and Clean Energy Initiative would rezone the area around the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 113, but also contains 10 voter guarantees about what the new community would provide for the county.