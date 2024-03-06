Solano County election results so far

NICK MCCONNELL
VALLEJO TIMES-HERALD
March 6, 2024, 10:29AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Benicia ballot measure results

Results with all eight precincts reporting, and 32.6% voter turnout. Only a simple majority is required to pass both ballot measures.

Measure A

Increase Benicia’s existing transient occupancy tax, aka hotel tax, from 9% to 13%, for 12 years.

Yes: 5,114 (77.92%)

No: 1,449 (22.08%)

Measure B

Adopt a transaction and use tax of three-quarter cent (0.75%) on retail sales for 12 years. The effective total sales tax in the city would be 9.125%.

Yes: 4,782 (72.53%)

No: 1,811 (27.47%)

Reporting: North Bay Business Journal. Source: Solano County Registrar of Voters.

Waves of preliminary election results from the Solano County Registrar of Voters office were released Tuesday evening, with the majority of races in the Californi Primary too close to call. The vast majority of available votes as of 10:30 p.m. were mail-in ballots only, with much of the in-person vote yet to be counted.

As of 10:03 p.m., Michael Wilson led Cassandra James in the District 1 Board of Supervisors Race by only 232 votes with 20.13 percent of registered voters reporting and zero percent of precincts completely reporting.

When the first results came across the screen for the Solano County Board of Supervisors Race for District 1 a little after 8 p.m., both James and Wilson were happy, optimistic and admitting there were still a lot of votes to be counted.

"I'm feeling pretty positive as we've been working hard for the last six months," Wilson said. "The ballots are going to keep coming in, but I feel good and excited to see what votes will come in. Hopefully they will pick me."

This isn't the first election for Wilson, who won a seat on the Vallejo City Council in 2007 and later lost a Board of Supervisors race in 2010. He has worked with Erin Hannigan a lot since then, so it was natural for him to decide to attempt to fill her spot.

"I'm much older and have grayer hair now than the last time I ran," Wilson said, with a laugh. "I feel the same as I felt when I ran in 2010. I feel I have something to say and I feel I can help the Board of Supervisors. I love working for the county and I loved working with Erin, so when she decided to retire it felt right that I continue that work and add my voice to it."

It's not the first election for James either — she ran in 2022 for Vallejo City Council but lost. Once again James said it was an "emotional" moment when she saw the first results pop up on the television screen.

"I'm happy because in the beginning when I first said I was running, I don't think many people considered me a formidable opponent," James said. "These early results show that working-class mamas should have the audacity and courage to run for office. I'm proud of the coalition and my team and the way we've handled this election with integrity."

James said that much like her first election, she didn't get much sleep the night before the election.

"Oh yeah I didn't get any sleep last night," James said, with a laugh. "I was tense all day and it was only just now I had a breath of relief when I saw the first results. I'm relieved it's close and it's not something like myself losing 65 to 35 percent. This shows that regular people like myself have a chance. I haven't been part of the political machine and I think the early results show that Vallejo wants a change."

Both watch parties for Wilson and James had a happy, celebratory mood and hardly any unhappy faces. Wilson enjoyed the experience at his home with friends, his partner Peter, and campaign manager Josette Lacey along with many others, while James celebrated at Occasion Venues off Sonoma Boulevard.

Incumbent Monica Brown led the District 2 supervisor race in the update with 6,244 votes, ahead of Rochelle Sherlock with 3,159 and Nora Dizon with 1,706. Mitch Mashburn led District 5 with 6,899 votes over Chadwick Ledoux's 3,958.

Preliminary results from the District 3 State Senate race at 10:19 p.m. showed Thom Bogue, a Dixon-based Republican in second and Vallejo Democrat Rozzana Verder-Aliga in third place of a five-person race with 45 percent of precincts reporting. Former West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, another Democrat, led with 30,210 votes, followed by Bouge with 28,667 and Verder-Aliga with 22,863. Rohnert Park Democrat and Councilmember Jackie Elward was in fourth with 18,776 and Jimih Jones, another Republican, trailed with 6,167. The top two vote-getters from this election will advance to the general in November.

Verder-Aliga said she was still cautiously confident after the first round of ballots were released shortly after 8 p.m. Results were still preliminary, she said, and the Vallejo in-person ballots had yet to be counted. With those left on the table, she expected a late lift.

Verder-Aliga said she was hoping to see two Democrats advance to the general, and hoped to be one of them. She spoke from an election party in Vallejo, where she said community and union leaders were gathered in her support.

"I'm still cautiously optimistic," she said. "Wait until the last ballot is counted."

Bouge was relaxed on election night, saying he normally does not check results until the morning after an election. After 12 years in politics he's learned to represent a variety of districts

"My attitude has always been that your job in representing people is to say 'I am responsible for taking care of everybody in the area,'" he said. "So if my area covers everything from Contra Costa to Yolo County to Sonoma County, then that's the area I'm going to be looking after."

Bouge intends to share more about his plans if he moves on to the general, but for now said he hopes to stand up for citizens on the economy, the border and parental rights.

"I'm a Jonestown survivor," he said, "I did not drink the Kool-Aid then, and I won't drink it now"

At 10:03 p.m. U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, incumbent in the 4th congressional district, looked to advance to the general with 9,407 votes in his race. John Munn, a Republican, closely trailed him and was likely to advance as well with 9,246 votes.

"I was born, grew up, and still live in our district and I consider it the greatest honor of my life to represent our beautiful region in Congress," said Thompson. "I am greatly humbled by the outpouring of support that I received and I take seriously the responsibility entrusted to me from my constituents.

"Our district and our country face many great challenges," Thompson continued. "From combating climate change to keeping our communities safe to strengthening our economy and lowering costs for families and businesses, I will continue working every day to meet the needs of our district. That is why I have been endorsed by mayors, supervisors, sheriffs, business owners, and community leaders from across our district."

Thompson thanked his voters and assured people that he would, "continue to do everything in my power to support our district and protect our shared values."

Incumbent John Garamendi appeared on track for one of the night's few landslides in the area, with 21,631 votes at 10:03 p.m., ahead of challenger Rudy Recile's 7,533.

"I am deeply grateful and humbled by this vote of confidence from the voters in Contra Costa and Solano Counties," Garamendi said. "This decisive victory creates strong momentum for the General Election in November and allows us to continue the critically important work that's before us.

"When I announced my re-election bid to Congress in California's 8th Congressional District, I vowed to never stop fighting for working families across our community," Garamendi continued. "As I reflect on our victory in tonight's Primary Election, I am filled with unyielding hope and determination to carry out the important work to best serve Solano and Contra Costa Counties."

Garamendi went on to say that he would continue to fight for issues concerning climate change, women's rights, and education to name a few.

"We have our work cut out for us, and I couldn't be more thankful to everyone who participated in this election. I will take your voice with me to Washington and continue working on your behalf. I am hopeful that this bold, positive vision I have shared with Solano and Contra Costa Counties will lead to victory in November the same way it has tonight. I am incredibly hopeful for the days ahead. Together, we will create a prosperous future for every member of California's 8th Congressional District," Garamendi concluded.

State Assembly incumbent and Democrat Lori Wilson led her reelection campaign effort with 26,510 votes. Dave Ennis, a Republican, was in second with 13,227. Wanda Wallis, another Republican trailed with 7,019 and Jeffrey Flack, a Democrat, rounded out the field with 4,673.

Benicia ballot measure results

Results with all eight precincts reporting, and 32.6% voter turnout. Only a simple majority is required to pass both ballot measures.

Measure A

Increase Benicia’s existing transient occupancy tax, aka hotel tax, from 9% to 13%, for 12 years.

Yes: 5,114 (77.92%)

No: 1,449 (22.08%)

Measure B

Adopt a transaction and use tax of three-quarter cent (0.75%) on retail sales for 12 years. The effective total sales tax in the city would be 9.125%.

Yes: 4,782 (72.53%)

No: 1,811 (27.47%)

Reporting: North Bay Business Journal. Source: Solano County Registrar of Voters.

Show Comment