Solano County election results so far

Adopt a transaction and use tax of three-quarter cent (0.75%) on retail sales for 12 years. The effective total sales tax in the city would be 9.125%.

Results with all eight precincts reporting, and 32.6% voter turnout. Only a simple majority is required to pass both ballot measures.

Waves of preliminary election results from the Solano County Registrar of Voters office were released Tuesday evening, with the majority of races in the Californi Primary too close to call. The vast majority of available votes as of 10:30 p.m. were mail-in ballots only, with much of the in-person vote yet to be counted.

As of 10:03 p.m., Michael Wilson led Cassandra James in the District 1 Board of Supervisors Race by only 232 votes with 20.13 percent of registered voters reporting and zero percent of precincts completely reporting.

When the first results came across the screen for the Solano County Board of Supervisors Race for District 1 a little after 8 p.m., both James and Wilson were happy, optimistic and admitting there were still a lot of votes to be counted.

"I'm feeling pretty positive as we've been working hard for the last six months," Wilson said. "The ballots are going to keep coming in, but I feel good and excited to see what votes will come in. Hopefully they will pick me."

This isn't the first election for Wilson, who won a seat on the Vallejo City Council in 2007 and later lost a Board of Supervisors race in 2010. He has worked with Erin Hannigan a lot since then, so it was natural for him to decide to attempt to fill her spot.

"I'm much older and have grayer hair now than the last time I ran," Wilson said, with a laugh. "I feel the same as I felt when I ran in 2010. I feel I have something to say and I feel I can help the Board of Supervisors. I love working for the county and I loved working with Erin, so when she decided to retire it felt right that I continue that work and add my voice to it."

It's not the first election for James either — she ran in 2022 for Vallejo City Council but lost. Once again James said it was an "emotional" moment when she saw the first results pop up on the television screen.

"I'm happy because in the beginning when I first said I was running, I don't think many people considered me a formidable opponent," James said. "These early results show that working-class mamas should have the audacity and courage to run for office. I'm proud of the coalition and my team and the way we've handled this election with integrity."

James said that much like her first election, she didn't get much sleep the night before the election.

"Oh yeah I didn't get any sleep last night," James said, with a laugh. "I was tense all day and it was only just now I had a breath of relief when I saw the first results. I'm relieved it's close and it's not something like myself losing 65 to 35 percent. This shows that regular people like myself have a chance. I haven't been part of the political machine and I think the early results show that Vallejo wants a change."

Both watch parties for Wilson and James had a happy, celebratory mood and hardly any unhappy faces. Wilson enjoyed the experience at his home with friends, his partner Peter, and campaign manager Josette Lacey along with many others, while James celebrated at Occasion Venues off Sonoma Boulevard.

Incumbent Monica Brown led the District 2 supervisor race in the update with 6,244 votes, ahead of Rochelle Sherlock with 3,159 and Nora Dizon with 1,706. Mitch Mashburn led District 5 with 6,899 votes over Chadwick Ledoux's 3,958.

Preliminary results from the District 3 State Senate race at 10:19 p.m. showed Thom Bogue, a Dixon-based Republican in second and Vallejo Democrat Rozzana Verder-Aliga in third place of a five-person race with 45 percent of precincts reporting. Former West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, another Democrat, led with 30,210 votes, followed by Bouge with 28,667 and Verder-Aliga with 22,863. Rohnert Park Democrat and Councilmember Jackie Elward was in fourth with 18,776 and Jimih Jones, another Republican, trailed with 6,167. The top two vote-getters from this election will advance to the general in November.

Verder-Aliga said she was still cautiously confident after the first round of ballots were released shortly after 8 p.m. Results were still preliminary, she said, and the Vallejo in-person ballots had yet to be counted. With those left on the table, she expected a late lift.

Verder-Aliga said she was hoping to see two Democrats advance to the general, and hoped to be one of them. She spoke from an election party in Vallejo, where she said community and union leaders were gathered in her support.

"I'm still cautiously optimistic," she said. "Wait until the last ballot is counted."

Bouge was relaxed on election night, saying he normally does not check results until the morning after an election. After 12 years in politics he's learned to represent a variety of districts