Solano County employment agency offering free pre-apprenticeship training program

The Workforce Development Board of Solano County will be offering a free six-week pre-apprenticeship training program starting in February.

The program, for young adults between the ages of 18-24, aims to help them to complete all the training they need for an introductory trades position.

This free pre-apprenticeship training will be offered Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 12 to March 22 at the Vallejo Adult School.

"This program will truly open doors for their future," said Nel Sweet-Davis — an employability specialist with the Workforce Development Board of Solano County and one of the organizers of the training program — said in a news release. "It's more than the trades. It will encompass so many industries, industries that are becoming very common here in Solano County. We encourage the students to see this as a kickstart program to their future in the trades or labor industry."

The program will include four industry certifications — the Hazardous Waste and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) training, construction fundamentals, concrete pouring techniques, trades math, fitness training, and more.

According to the news release the first days of the program will include mentorship and entrepreneur training. From there, Sweet-Davis said, students will complete the OSHA 10 safety course and trainings for traffic control flaggers and confined space awareness. Additional topics include first aid and CPR, construction building, framing and concrete. The group will work on a project on-site for hands-on training.

Once students pass the course and can apply for the unions, the Workforce Development Board of Solano County will pay the initiation fees into the unions for the first three months.

"It's not often you find something where this is all available to you in one place," Sweet-Davis said.

For more information and to register for an informational session, contact Sweet-Davis at (707) 863-3579 or email nsweet@solanowdb.org.