Solano County house foundation repair contractor acquired by national firm

Dealing with the underlying cause of home doors that don’t open or close easily, cracks in the walls or ceiling, and noticeably sloping floors has helped a Fairfield-based general contractor expand over the past two decades to serve the Sacramento and San Francisco Bay areas.

In recent years, Bay Area Underpinning, a foundation-repair and concrete-lifting contractor started by Steven and Kelly Egloff, caught the attention of a fast-growing Virginia contractor that’s been looking to expand its similar business into California.

Groundworks on Wednesday announced the acquisition of the Solano-based contractor. Details of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“It was the right company in the right market with the right culture,” Groundworks President and CEO Matt Malone told the Business Journal. Part of that culture is concern for the specialty trade professionals they employ, Malone said.

The Egloffs started their company in 2005 and employed 150, all owners in the venture, just before the sale. Also employee-owned, Groundworks launched in 2016 and now has over 4,400 employees at 56 branch offices in 34 states.

Malone declined to reveal annual revenues for both companies, but Groundworks has received national attention for its growth. Last year it ranked No. 1066 nationwide and No. 46 in the Mid-Atlantic region on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies. Two-year revenue growth, Inc. magazine’s key ranking metric, was 262% in the previous two years. The company has mostly moved up the list in each of the previous four consecutive years.

The Bay Area Underpinning team that the Egloffs put together will continue to run the operation, and the former owners will remain as shareholders of Groundworks and advisers to Malone.

Malone said plans for California include expanding the number of branch offices and hiring employees, but details will be forthcoming after further talks with the Bay Area Underpinning team. Typically, Groundworks doubles the workforce of companies it acquires over the following few years, he said.

Both companies are focused solely on fixing problems at existing homes. A common problem is excessive moisture ― or drought ― that has caused soil under a foundation or section of concrete such as a driveway or sidewalk to settle unevenly. Among the crews’ tasks include lifting sections of the home and installing supports, such as metal supports in crawlspaces and along retaining walls. They might also add hard polyurethane foam to eliminate tripping hazards on paths or similar hardscape features.

“Most people do not realize they have an issue until they see cracks or the doors do not shut,” Malone said. “It could erode 20 to 25% of the value of the home if the foundation is not preserved.”

