Solano County Microbusiness Grant applications due May 17
Time is running out to apply for the Solano County Microbusiness COVID-19 relief grant.
These $2,500 grants will be awarded based on eligibility guidelines established by the state of California. Applications are now being accepted and the deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on May 17.
Here are eligibility requirements for for-profit microbusinesses:
- Is based in Solano County
- Began operation prior to Dec. 31, 2019
- Is currently active and operating or has a clear plan to reopen when the state permits reopening of the business
- Was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Earned less than $50,000 in gross revenues in the 2019 taxable year
- Has zero to five full-time equivalent employees
- Had zero to five full-time equivalent employees in both the 2019 and 2020 taxable years
- Did not receive a grant under the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (through Lendistry)
- Was not specifically excluded from participation in the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program
- Can provide acceptable form of government-issued photo ID (state, domestic, or foreign) and documentation that includes the owner's name per grant program guidelines
- Owner must be the majority-owner and manager of the qualified microbusiness and this business must have been the owner's primary means of income in the 2019 taxable year
Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. Online applications are available in English, Spanish and Tagalog.
All grant recipients must self-certify that grant funds will be used for one or more of the following permissible activities:
- The purchase of a new certified equipment
- Investment in working capital
- Application for or renewal of a local permit
- Payment of business debt accrued due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety restrictions, business interruptions or closures incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
Here’s how businesses can learn more or to apply.