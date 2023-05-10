Solano County Microbusiness Grant applications due May 17

Time is running out to apply for the Solano County Microbusiness COVID-19 relief grant.

These $2,500 grants will be awarded based on eligibility guidelines established by the state of California. Applications are now being accepted and the deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on May 17.

Here are eligibility requirements for for-profit microbusinesses:

Is based in Solano County

Began operation prior to Dec. 31, 2019

Is currently active and operating or has a clear plan to reopen when the state permits reopening of the business

Was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Earned less than $50,000 in gross revenues in the 2019 taxable year

Has zero to five full-time equivalent employees

Had zero to five full-time equivalent employees in both the 2019 and 2020 taxable years

Did not receive a grant under the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (through Lendistry)

Was not specifically excluded from participation in the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

Can provide acceptable form of government-issued photo ID (state, domestic, or foreign) and documentation that includes the owner's name per grant program guidelines

Owner must be the majority-owner and manager of the qualified microbusiness and this business must have been the owner's primary means of income in the 2019 taxable year

Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. Online applications are available in English, Spanish and Tagalog.

All grant recipients must self-certify that grant funds will be used for one or more of the following permissible activities:

The purchase of a new certified equipment

Investment in working capital

Application for or renewal of a local permit

Payment of business debt accrued due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety restrictions, business interruptions or closures incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Here’s how businesses can learn more or to apply.