Solano County small-business loan program criticized by local Black commerce group

The Solano County Board of Supervisors heard an update on the Solano Economic Development Corporation's Solano Biz Grow Loans program after criticism was leveled at the organization and the board about the program last week.

The organizations are offering 6 percent fixed interest rate loans — ranging from $25,000 to $125,000 — to small business owners in Solano County. Applicants must have a minimum credit score of 630 and the loan application fee is $250, but borrowers can receive a rebate for their fee if they complete an assessment and counseling with the SBDC.

The Solano County Board of Supervisors allocated $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for Solano Biz-Grow. According to a press release from the organization, loans will be approved to business owners through three local lenders —Travis Credit Union, First Northern Bank and Valley Strong Credit Union.

Chris Rico, CEO of the EDC, thanked the board for allowing his organization to provide clarification about the program requirements.

"We've done something that has never been done before," Rico said. "We have three local financial institutions that normally compete with one another coming together to work on this program."

Sean Quinn of the EDC said the group has been involved with the county staff and the Solano-Napa Small Business Development Corporation since day one of the project. There have been more than $4.7 million in grants available post COVID-19 to small businesses in Solano, he said.

"This is just one tool in the tool box," he said.

A 6 percent loan is well below the industry standard for programs of this kind, Quinn said, and interest is necessary to maintain a revolving loan fund. A credit score of 630 is also well below the industry standard requirement for an unsecured loan of this type.

"Credit scores are not perfect, Quinn said, "I'll be the first to admit that."

The EDC and SBDC engaged in outreach regarding these programs, providing flyers in English, Spanish and Tagalog, and engaged multiple area Chambers of Commerce in the process. Businesses applying must undergo a one hour intake assessment with the SBDC, where they identify any issues for the business to solve over the next 60 days, when they meet again for a follow up. From there businesses can apply to the banks.

The program has been well used already, EDC staff indicated, with 35 applicants so far, 30 of whom belong to minority communities. In cases where businesses are not approved, they are pointed toward grants which they may qualify for and are encouraged to continue working with the SBDC on a path forward.

"The beautiful thing about that being the first step of the process is it allows us to create a relationship with that small business from the very beginning," SBDC director Timothy Murrill said.

But the plan has faced considerable community backlash, particularly from the Solano Black Chamber of Commerce, which has criticized the credit score requirement, application fee and more.

Charles Lee, Chairman of the Board for the Black Chamber, said ARPA funding was allocated for immediate use by the county government to shore up businesses through the pandemic rather than to set up a long term post pandemic program.

"ARPA money is federal free money," he said.

Small businesses everywhere were hit as a result of the pandemic, Lee said, and many of them took on considerable debt and second mortgages. As a result, he said, many many not have 630-plus credit scores.

"I doubt that the spirit and intent of ARPA programs was adding to that debt," he said.

Without the pandemic, Lee said, many of these businesses would not be struggling, so he believes that the consequences of the pandemic should not preclude them from pandemic relief.

"This taxpayer money should not be used to enrich the bank or the organizations handling it," Lee said.

Black Chamber president Tamuri Richardson attended the meeting remotely, and said that while she does not oppose revolving loan funds, she does not believe that this program should have been created with ARPA funds, especially because it holds a credit score requirement and an application fee.

"Solano EDC should have gone out and gotten investment money," she said.

Richardson pushed back on the idea that all Solano County chambers were involved in the process, and wanted to know why the Black Chamber had been excluded.

"Not all the chambers were involved," she said, "that is absolutely false."

Despite the backlash, the EDC continues to stand behind the program.

"We've had people show up in our lobby in tears because this is going to save their business," Rico said. "This is powerful."

Vacaville Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Egido said she had spoken to other area chambers, and her board and they found it to be a positive step for businesses to consolidate debt and build better credit scores.

"What I found is that we don't agree on everything," she said, "but we do agree on one thing and I know this adamantly: We want to help small businesses in Solano County."

Fairfield City Councilmember K. Patrice Williams, a small business owner herself, said she was glad to see this program still working to help businesses heal from the pandemic.

Supervisor Erin Hannigan said she wholeheartedly supported the program and believes it is vital for small businesses to have access to affordable capital.

"Great program," she said. "I support it 100 percent."

Supervisor Wanda Williams said she supported the 630 credit score limit, because loans of this size with credit scores as low as 530, as some had suggested, could be inadvisable.

"That is concerning to me," she said, "because I would never want to put a business or a person in that type of situation."