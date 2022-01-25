Solano County snack food producer Calbee America names CEO

Ryo Tsutsumi has been named CEO of snack food producer Calbee America Inc., which is based in Fairfield and has a factory in that Solano County city.

Following the company’s recent acquisition of Warnock Food Products, Tsutsumi will relocate from Japan, the announcement said. Calbee America also has plants in Madera in the Central Valley and Senatobia in Mississippi.

Originally focused on the market in Japan, Calbee Inc. expanded to North America in 1970 with Saya and Shrimp Chips. It touted its plant-based snack Harvest Snaps as the first snack to be sold in the produce aisle, and recently introduced new San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips to market, offering health-conscious consumers a grain-free free alternative to conventional corn chips.

In his previous position as executive officer of Calbee’s Overseas Company, Americas Group, Tsutsumi was responsible for managing Calbee’s U.S. operations, the company stated. Tsutsumi brings to his new role as CEO of Calbee America over 20 years of experience in U.S.-based packaged consumer goods companies. Earlier in his career, he worked at Johnson & Johnson in sales and marketing roles across Japan and Singapore. At PepsiCo, he worked as a country manager for Japan.

“In his previous role heading up Calbee’s Overseas Company, Ryo Tsutsumi has been instrumental in building up our U.S. operations, accelerating the growth of our business, and driving manufacturing efficiency. This re-organization strengthens our leadership team and places greater focus on the North American business, setting the stage for further growth,” stated Mio Sakata, president of the company.

In 2007, Calbee America relocated its North American headquarters and Northern California production plant from Sebastopol to a new 40,000-square-foot facility in Fairfield.