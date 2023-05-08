Solano County students tackle challenges for local small businesses

In honor of National Small Business Week, a gaggle of Armijo High School entrepreneurs gathered April 27 at the Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center in Fairfield to tackle the plight of small business owners.

What are their concerns and challenges, and how do they overcome all?

Such was the line of questioning as the students from Armijo's Virtual Enterprise program got a very personal look at business through the eyes of Solano SBDC Director Tim Murrill and Marketing Specialist Brianna Boyd.

"Today, this morning, your visit is the highlight of my week," Murrill told the crowd of students as they noshed on doughnuts and sliced fruit. "You're the next generation of entrepreneurs."

The students, all Armijo seniors, are businesspeople in the making. Through a virtual marketplace, the class — about 28 strong — "sells" customized apparel for the company described as "SOSAS," or Supporting Our Students And Society.

The name also denotes the nickname of a class member by his brother, who died last year. A percentage of the "profits" benefits a nonprofit that provides services to families that have lost loved ones.

Murrill said he was impressed that the teens had come up with a business plan, a must-have for anyone looking to start a business.

He also dropped few important facts regarding small businesses:

There are more than 32 million businesses in existence.

They contribute about 44% of the gross domestic product.

99% of businesses are small businesses.

Half of the jobs created in the last year were small businesses.

Average worth of such businesses is $633,000.

"It's hard," the SBDC director acknowledged. "It's hard work."

Speaking from personal experience, Murrill advised that he had worked at FedEx for 16 years. From answering phones, he rose to overseeing global sales.

He left FedEx to start his own business and, through Prediction Analytics, helped retailers and others choose the best locations for their next openings. Experian bought the company four years later.

"That was the hardest I ever had to work in my entire life," he emphasized. "There was a lot I didn't know."

These days, he and his team spend their time helping small businesses navigate the system and find success. The SBDC hosts trainings, mentors businesses and more, he added, from conception to reality and maintains throughout, hopefully, their lifetimes. All, of course, pro bono.

"I love it. I love everything about it," Murrill declared. "We're making a difference in our community."

The lessons the kids learn from the class and the SBDC, he continued, will benefit them throughout their lives.

Leilani Barnes, "CEO" of SOSAS, asked about the biggest reasons businesses fail.

No business plan, Murrill pointed out, and being underfunded. He also dispelled myths associated with being your own boss, including working whenever you want and still remaining afloat.

"Yo can take off but you may not make your food payment that month or your rent," he announced.

Asked whether he ever tells a client that their idea is a bad one, and what that's like, Murrill was very open.

"It's kind of like calling someone's baby ugly," he joked, adding that honesty is always the best policy. "Sometimes we have to do that. It's part of our role, (but) it's not our favorite part."

Boyd discussed marketing and public relations, and how the two overlap when it comes to small businesses. Marketing, she advised, is about selling the product by getting it out in the pubic eye via fliers, social media, etc. Public relations, meanwhile, is about forming relationships, networking and more.

"You have such a personal story," she said, of the meaning of SOSAS. "People love storytelling."

At nearby Gillespie's Abbey Carpet & Floor, owner Monte Hoover shared his own experiences in that vein.

A family affair begun with his parents and brothers, the 90-year-old company definitely evolved over the years, Hoover said.

Challenges included the Great Recession in the mid-2000s.

"We almost lost our business," Hoover recalled. "We burned up all of our reserves."

It was the first time anyone was ever laid off, he remembered, and he and his brothers essentially worked for free for a year. But they rallied, refusing to throw in the towel and instead, looked to advice ingrained in them from childhood.

"My parents taught us there's always more than one way to skin a cat," he said, "and the word 'can't' does not exist."

With that in mind they looked at the business from different angles and tried everything they could think of to succeed.

"We just adapted and adjusted," Hoover mused. "And today, we're back stronger than ever, we've rebuilt our reserves."

Similar hardships during the pandemic ensued, but the company rode that out, as well.

Never give up, Hoover told the students, adding that, like so many other things, relationships matter.

He hammered home the "Four Cs" — Connect, Communicate, Collaborate and do all with Consistency.

Lori Gonzalez, the group's teacher, expressed thanks for the abundance of knowledge freely shared with her kids.

"To have an opportunity for our students to make connections with a small business owner as they get ready to graduate, it just broadens their minds," she said.

Personally, it does her heart good to see her students realize all of the possibilities that life may have to offer, she said, that they're not boxed in regarding their career pathways, that anything is possible.

"It's so rewarding, to see this," Gonzalez said.

Leilani Barnes, meanwhile, described the day as "Really cool. I enjoyed learning new ways to strategize. ... It was really great to see all of the resources."

Barnes has already enrolled at Solano Community College for the fall and plans to further her business studies. She's also secured an internship this summer with an ag company in Modesto, adding that, if she does well, a job with the company will be waiting following the internship.

The sky's the limit, business officials have reiterated, and the community has resources to bolster anyone's chances of success.

For more information on the Solano SBDC and what it offers, visit https://www.solanonapasbdc.org/.