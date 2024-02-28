Solano County supervisors place 22-month hold on big battery-storage projects; Vacaville considers similar move

The Solano County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to place a hold on new battery energy storage systems in unincorporated Solano County until Jan. 23, 2026, or until county staff can create new regulations on the issue.

The 22-month, 15-day maximum moratorium on battery storage extended a previously placed 45-day moratorium which halted the progress of Next Era Energy Resources Corby project and other Solano County BESS projects near the Vacaville-Dixon Substation.

The city of Vacaville recently rejected the construction of a similar facility proposed by Menard Energy near the substation and employed a firm to help them craft city regulations regarding these storage systems, commonly called BESSes. A similar moratorium is scheduled to go in before the Vacaville City Council at its March 12 meeting.

The extension was presented to the Land Use and Transportation committee, which gave it a positive recommendation. A representative from Next Era indicated that the company hopes to work with the county on crafting the new regulations, and a representative from the California Energy Storage Alliance said he hopes the task can be completed within a year.

"I don't believe staff need to start from zero in this process," he said, noting that other cities and counties in California have created similar regulation already.

Supervisor Erin Hannigan said she thinks the county needs to prioritize finding a swift pathway for safe energy storage, saying it is vital to making a more sustainable California grid in the future.

"The path forward is all electric," she said, "and we'll never get there if we're not able to store the energy we are creating."

If the county waits too long, she said, the state could swoop in and "impose or direct" regulation on the issue without taking input from local stakeholders. She said she hoped that the issue could be returned to the board before the moratorium ends.

"We need to be careful about that and move as swiftly as possible," she said.

Supervisor John Vasquez said that direction has already been given, and that the county has been skilled at handling these zoning and safety issues in the past.

"We know how to do this stuff, and we're good at it," he said.