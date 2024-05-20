Solano County faces 75% water supply cut under Bay-Delta plan

Solano County is one of the fastest growing counties in San Francisco Bay Area. But its water supply faces uncertainty because of proposed changes to California’s long-running conservation plan for the watershed that supplies the neighboring Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

County, city and agricultural district water managers are concerned about how a draft update to the Bay-Delta Plan could impact local water reliability, housing growth and the economy. They are working with the State Water Resources Control Board to address the concerns.

Most of Solano County’s water comes from Lake Berryessa in Napa County via Putah Creek. It flows out from Montecito Dam and along the Solano-Yolo county line past Winters until it feeds into a canal and slough in the delta.

The state’s draft Bay Delta Plan update proposes maintaining 55% unimpaired flows in Bay-Delta tributaries like Putah Creek to protect fish and wildlife in the delta by lowering waterway temperatures for key protected species such as steelhead trout and Chinook, and preventing spawning creeks from running dry.

Solano County Water Agency Assistant General Manager Alex Rabidoux said such a change for Putah Creek would mean keeping the Lake Berryessa reservoir above 1 million acre-feet.

However, Rabidoux noted this threshold represents about 65% capacity and would lock up a significant amount of the county’s water supply during drought periods. With evaporation from the large reservoir, the county estimates that up to 75% of its water from Lake Berryessa could be curtailed in drought years under the state’s proposed regulations.

"A 75% reduction just isn’t attainable for our urban and agricultural communities to function," Rabidoux said.

All seven cities in Solano County and three irrigation districts that make up the county water agency board share these concerns. Several officials from those agencies testified to that in Sacramento during a water board workshop from April 24 to 26.

Amid the testimony, Diane Riddle, assistant deputy director for the water board, told the commissioners that media coverage of the Solano situation may not be correct.

“Stats cited from the draft staff report are being perhaps not correctly interpreted,” Riddle said during the recorded event. Riddle offered to meet with Solano officials to explain the possible misconceptions.

Rabidoux told the Journal that he talked with state water board staff May 10 about the Solano agency’s technical data and potential alternatives from its fish-restoration projects in the lower Putah Creek over the past 15 years. Rabidoux said the board officials stressed that the 75% reductions in water from Berryessa wouldn’t happen each year.

A board spokesperson said a response from the agency was coming but wasn’t provided by press time.

The Putah Creek habitat restoration alternative to unimpaired flows is being floated under the state’s “Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program,” which promotes voluntary agreements between water agencies and the state to improve fish habitats and flows through restoration projects instead of regulatory requirements. Gov. Gavin Newsom has supported voluntary agreements. But some environmental and tribal groups have spoken out against them, pointing to failures of such measures over the past 15 years.

“For a decade, California water agencies have promised a voluntary agreement to address the deteriorating health in Central Valley rivers and the San Francisco Bay-Delta estuary. Unfortunately, the process seems less focused on creating a credible agreement than on preventing the State Water Board from actually implementing a plan that recognizes the need for increased cold-water flows,” said Scott Artis, executive director of Golden State Salmon Association, in a statement during the April 25 workshop.

“Yet, during all this inaction, there’s been massive water diversions from our rivers, plummeting salmon populations, closed fishing seasons, and lost jobs. People and our rivers are suffering. It’s unacceptable.”

Rabidoux explained the county water agency is working toward a voluntary agreement for Putah Creek. After a legal battle in 2000 between water agencies in Yolo and Solano counties, they reached the Putah Creek Accords, which resulted in Solano County Water Agency’s hiring of a streamkeeper to monitor and improve fish habitat. The accords committee meets monthly to assess progress and consider improvements.

Max Stevenson, Ph.D., has been the agency streamkeeper for the past two years. He said restoration projects have resulted in 750 salmon counted last year and several thousand the year before that.