Solano County faces 75% water supply cut under Bay-Delta plan

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL

Bay Delta plan key links

Bay Delta Conservation Plan overview

Proposed voluntary agreements

Comprehensive review of the plan

Solano County is one of the fastest growing counties in San Francisco Bay Area. But its water supply faces uncertainty because of proposed changes to California’s long-running conservation plan for the watershed that supplies the neighboring Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

County, city and agricultural district water managers are concerned about how a draft update to the Bay-Delta Plan could impact local water reliability, housing growth and the economy. They are working with the State Water Resources Control Board to address the concerns.

Most of Solano County’s water comes from Lake Berryessa in Napa County via Putah Creek. It flows out from Montecito Dam and along the Solano-Yolo county line past Winters until it feeds into a canal and slough in the delta.

The state’s draft Bay Delta Plan update proposes maintaining 55% unimpaired flows in Bay-Delta tributaries like Putah Creek to protect fish and wildlife in the delta by lowering waterway temperatures for key protected species such as steelhead trout and Chinook, and preventing spawning creeks from running dry.

Solano County Water Agency Assistant General Manager Alex Rabidoux said such a change for Putah Creek would mean keeping the Lake Berryessa reservoir above 1 million acre-feet.

However, Rabidoux noted this threshold represents about 65% capacity and would lock up a significant amount of the county’s water supply during drought periods. With evaporation from the large reservoir, the county estimates that up to 75% of its water from Lake Berryessa could be curtailed in drought years under the state’s proposed regulations.

"A 75% reduction just isn’t attainable for our urban and agricultural communities to function," Rabidoux said.

All seven cities in Solano County and three irrigation districts that make up the county water agency board share these concerns. Several officials from those agencies testified to that in Sacramento during a water board workshop from April 24 to 26.

Amid the testimony, Diane Riddle, assistant deputy director for the water board, told the commissioners that media coverage of the Solano situation may not be correct.

“Stats cited from the draft staff report are being perhaps not correctly interpreted,” Riddle said during the recorded event. Riddle offered to meet with Solano officials to explain the possible misconceptions.

Rabidoux told the Journal that he talked with state water board staff May 10 about the Solano agency’s technical data and potential alternatives from its fish-restoration projects in the lower Putah Creek over the past 15 years. Rabidoux said the board officials stressed that the 75% reductions in water from Berryessa wouldn’t happen each year.

A board spokesperson said a response from the agency was coming but wasn’t provided by press time.

The Putah Creek habitat restoration alternative to unimpaired flows is being floated under the state’s “Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program,” which promotes voluntary agreements between water agencies and the state to improve fish habitats and flows through restoration projects instead of regulatory requirements. Gov. Gavin Newsom has supported voluntary agreements. But some environmental and tribal groups have spoken out against them, pointing to failures of such measures over the past 15 years.

“For a decade, California water agencies have promised a voluntary agreement to address the deteriorating health in Central Valley rivers and the San Francisco Bay-Delta estuary. Unfortunately, the process seems less focused on creating a credible agreement than on preventing the State Water Board from actually implementing a plan that recognizes the need for increased cold-water flows,” said Scott Artis, executive director of Golden State Salmon Association, in a statement during the April 25 workshop.

“Yet, during all this inaction, there’s been massive water diversions from our rivers, plummeting salmon populations, closed fishing seasons, and lost jobs. People and our rivers are suffering. It’s unacceptable.”

Rabidoux explained the county water agency is working toward a voluntary agreement for Putah Creek. After a legal battle in 2000 between water agencies in Yolo and Solano counties, they reached the Putah Creek Accords, which resulted in Solano County Water Agency’s hiring of a streamkeeper to monitor and improve fish habitat. The accords committee meets monthly to assess progress and consider improvements.

Max Stevenson, Ph.D., has been the agency streamkeeper for the past two years. He said restoration projects have resulted in 750 salmon counted last year and several thousand the year before that.

Before the dams on Putah Creek, which originates at Cobb Mountain in Lake County, there were few accounts of fish in the waterway and no salmon because the water levels were too low, raising temperatures, Stevenson said. Lake Berryessa helped created a cold-water pool in the watershed.

He advocates a “functional flow” approach to Putah Creek, which releases water in surges to mimic seasonal flows, but using a fraction of the water that the 55% unimpaired flow standard would require.

If the state adopts its unimpaired-flow proposal, Rabidoux warned it could have major impact on Solano County. The county is projected to see the most population growth of any North Bay county through 2060, Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler said during regional forecast presentations in January and in June of last year.

But Solano cities like Fairfield and Vacaville could be at risk of imposing building moratoriums without sufficient reliable water supplies during prolonged years of little rainfall and less Berryessa water available, Rabidoux said.

Vacaville gets more than a third of its water supply from the Solano water project, according to Justen Cole, Vacaville director of utilities.

"The impacts of losing our Solano project water is not only the quantity of water, but it is losing one of our most reliable water sources in the region,“ Cole said.

The city is planning for the possible approval of the proposed changes to the Bay Delta plan by looking for other water sources, he said. One possibility is to buy more water from Solano Irrigation District, which also is a key recipient of Lake Berryessa water, but the district could be put in the same position as the city.

Another option is to increase Vacaville’s groundwater resources and expanding the existing treatment facility, Cole said. Currently, the city doesn’t have enough wells to supply currently forecast demand.

Previously, city utilities staff have toured Woodland’s facility in neighboring Yolo County for replacing groundwater extracted in dry times by injecting treated Sacramento River water into the aquifer during ample winter and spring flows.

“It’s not something we’re planning for, but it’s not off the table,” Cole said.

The city of Santa Rosa pursued a similar aquifer recharge effort during the most recent drought.

Agriculture and industry would also struggle to survive major water cutbacks in drought years under the state’s current proposal, Rabidoux said.

Solano County’s cities currently have diverse water portfolios and groundwater supplies that allow for growth according to their plans. However, Rabidoux said surface water supplies like Lake Berryessa that many cities also rely on would be the most impacted. The general manager expressed cautious optimism that through ongoing collaboration, the state may refine its regulations to be less restrictive while still achieving environmental goals.

A final decision on the latest Bay-Delta plan update is not expected until 2025.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

