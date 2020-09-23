Solano County’s economic impact from the coronavirus is focus of Sept. 24 webinar

The Solano Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a webinar on the economic outlook for Solano County.

Featured speakers will be Robert Burris, president and CEO of the organization, and economist Robert Eyler, Ph.D., from Sonoma State University and Economic Forensics Analytics.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 10–11 a.m.

Eyler earlier this month reported to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors that the county could lose 20,700–48,500 jobs this year from the pandemic-related slowdown of business activity, and local business income could take a $1.54 billion–$4.13 billion hit.

The economist in May presented the initial economic impacts for Solano and other economies from COVID-19: job losses, unemployment filings, potential revenue and budget constraints.