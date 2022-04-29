Solano County’s First Northern Bank Q1 earnings dip 4%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCQB: FNRN), the parent company for First Northern Bank, reported first-quarter net income increased 4.3% from a year before, while net interest income grew 7.1% and loans slipped 8% in that time.

Earnings for the quarter ended March 31 were $3.0 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, down from $3.2 million, or 22 a share, a year before, the Dixon-based bank’s holding company announced Thursday.

Net loans decreased 8% over the year to $874.4 million at quarter end, from $950.8 million a year prior. If loans made under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which allows debt forgiveness, then lending increased 14.9%, or by $111.4 million, over the year

“We remain optimistic for 2022,” said Louise Walker, president and CEO, in the announcement. “Our first quarter 2022 results were a reflection of our solid and growing deposit base and our ability to grow net interest income by deploying excess cash into loan and investment opportunities as well as payoffs and the forgiveness and SBA reimbursement of loans made under the SBA’s PPP loan program, driving increased recognition of PPP-related fee income which helped offset lower mortgage-related revenues due to decreasing refinance activities.”

Walker said that small-business, agribusiness and commercial lending in progress has returned to pre-pandemic levels. She said the company is “well-positioned for the increasing interest rate environment.”

Assets totaled $1.87 billion as of March 31, up 4.9% from a year before.

On March 25, the company paid a 5% stock dividend.

Founded in 1910, the bank has 11 branches serving Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, and Contra Costa counties, as well as the west slope of El Dorado County. It has a commercial banking office in Walnut Creek.