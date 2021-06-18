Solano County’s First Northern Bank to buy back stock; Marin County’s Spear Tech gets 1st client

The board of directors of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTC: FNRN), holding company of First Northern Bank in Dixon, has announced a stock repurchase program for the company’s outstanding common stock.

The Solano County-based institution stated the repurchase program began June 15 and will remain in effect until June 14, 2023. The program allows repurchase of no more than 4% of the bancorp’s 13,680,085 outstanding shares of common stock as of March 31. This represents total shares of 547,203 eligible for repurchase which, at the closing price of $11.35 on June 2, would equate to total consideration of approximately $6.2 million if all eligible shares were repurchased.

The stock price was $11.30 a share at the end of trading Friday.

—

Spear Technologies, an insurance software provider based in Corte Madera, has announced its first customer, Pacific Claims Management, a licensed third-party claims administrator.

"With the use of a comprehensive low-code, no-code platform, SpearClaims will enable Pacific Claims to easily configure and use robotic process automation (RPA), AI capabilities, virtual agents (bots), and portals that support the vision for their business and customers. This platform provides them with an unprecedented level of control and speed," stated said Brian Mack, chief revenue officer at Spear Technologies.

—

California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) Foundation has awarded $34,000 in college scholarships to seven students. The scholarships are awarded annually to students whose parent or legal guardian is employed by a California winegrape grower.

Here are North Bay students who are receiving scholarships: