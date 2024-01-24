Solano County’s NorthBay Health adds patient-experience role to C-suite

NorthBay Health has named Paul McGinty to a new role of chief experience officer with at the Solano County provider.

In addition to his current position as president of NorthBay Healthcare Foundation, McGinty as “CXO” will oversee efforts to create a “ensuring a seamless, modernized and personalized experience,” according to health care system President and CEO Mark Behl. McGinty will have responsibility for patient experience, marketing and communications, and foundation and volunteer services.

“This will open doors to fresh ideas and exciting ways to put our patients at the center of all we do, while engaging our work force, our physicians and our community,” McGinty said in the announcement Jan. 11.

McGinty started at NorthBay Health in 2022 and is credited with reimagining and rebuilding the NorthBay Health Foundation. A noted accomplishment is increasing the organization’s Jubilee Weekend fundraiser intake to a record $1 million-plus in sponsorships, ticket and live auction sales, and donations.

He entered health care philanthropy more than two decades ago, after his wife experienced a serious condition, the hospital group said.

“I’m passionate about ensuring a smooth, positive consumer and clinical care experience, where quality care and easy health access for patients is the norm,” McGinty said in the news release. “This is personal for me. I’m honored to be in a role to make that happen.”