Solano County’s NorthBay Health hires new CEO as top leader is set to retire

After a nationwide search, NorthBay Health leaders selected the chief operating officer of a Wisconsin health network to lead the Fairfield-based heathcare system, it has been announced.

As the next president and CEO, Mark Behl will succeed B. Konard Jones, who will retire at year's end.

A spokeswoman for NorthBay, Diane Barney, said Behl will arrive in October and serve alongside Jones, who will depart on Dec. 31.

The decision by the NorthBay selection committee was unanimous, according to chairman Mark Sievers.

Behl said one of his first priorities will be to "make connections."

"I want to get out and meet people and learn about our journey," he added. "Connect with our employees, our physicians and the community. Meet with key stakeholders, employers and political leaders. The only way to do that is good old-fashioned face-to-face."

He most recently was executive vice president and chief operating officer for Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, which oversees 10 hospitals, three regional markets and more than 100 ambulatory clinics and health centers.

"We think he's going to be a great fit for NorthBay Health," Jones said in the prepared statement. "He is excited about the opportunity to lead a fiercely independent system, and we are eager to welcome him to the NorthBay way."

Behl's career path has included progressive management and leadership roles across several organizations, including senior vice president and chief operations officer for the Clinical Practice Organization at UC San Diego Health and system vice president and CEO of Renown Medical Group at Renown Health in Reno.

Before joining Froedtert in 2020, Behl held senior leadership roles at Academic Health Systems and Community-Based Integrated Delivery Networks. Between 2018 and 2020, he served as CEO of Dignity Health Medical Foundation across California.

"It's such an honor to come to NorthBay and take the baton from Konard," said Behl, adding, "I am incredibly impressed with what NorthBay has accomplished over the years," and noted its growth from a single hospital in 1960 to a two-hospital system today, with primary and specialty care practices in Vacaville, Fairfield, and American Canyon.