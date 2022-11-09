Solano County’s Travis Credit Union hires chief marketing officer

Doug Marshall is the new senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Vacaville-based Travis Credit Union.

"I am genuinely thrilled to welcome Doug as our Chief Marketing Officer,” said Kevin Miller, president and CEO, in the announcement. “His extensive marketing background, paired with his passion for advocacy, will be instrumental in leading our Marketing and Community Relations teams toward achieving results, as well as expanding our marketing services and outreach opportunities to our members and communities

Most recently, Marshall led marketing for Vanir Construction Management, Inc., with offices in Sacramento and San Francisco, and FEMCO Holdings LLC, in Pittsburgh, according to the financial institution. Marshall also oversaw global relationship marketing for Intel Corporation.