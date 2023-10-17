Solano County’s Travis Credit Union hires chief retail officer

Travis Credit Union hired Grady Bond as chief retail officer.

The Vacaville-based financial institution said in the announcement Monday that Bond will oversee branch management, member experience, member relationship center, wealth management, digital services, deposits and payment products.

“Grady’s extensive background in retail channels and product innovation make him the perfect choice to lead our retail operations,” said Kevin Miller, President and CEO, in the news release. “His strategic insights will be instrumental in shaping the future of TCU, and we are confident that his leadership will enable us to continue providing exceptional financial services to our members."

Bond’s nearly two-decade career in banking includes branch management, product management, and consumer banking strategy roles at Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, TD Bank and Bank of the West. Most recently, he was executive vice president and head of consumer, business and wealth deposit product and strategy.

Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, the credit union now serves 12 Northern California counties. It is California’s 12th largest credit union, with 245,000 members and nearly $5 billion in assets.