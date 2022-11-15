Solano Economic Development Corp. hires new marketing manager

Darren Holmes is the new marketing manager for Solano Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization focused on building the county’s business community.

Holmes previously was marketing manager for the Salvation Army of Solano County, according to Solano EDC.

His work has included personally assisting social service programs, such as co-creating a role model program for Crescent Elementary School that involved meeting with students twice a week to teach life skills and the importance of unity. Another program Holmes helped with was assisting first responders during emergencies and disaster situations in the county.

He has a Bachelor of Science in business marketing from University of Phoenix.

Born in Vallejo, he currently lives in Fairfield.