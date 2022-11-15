Subscribe

Solano Economic Development Corp. hires new marketing manager

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 15, 2022, 1:54PM

Darren Holmes is the new marketing manager for Solano Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization focused on building the county’s business community.

Holmes previously was marketing manager for the Salvation Army of Solano County, according to Solano EDC.

His work has included personally assisting social service programs, such as co-creating a role model program for Crescent Elementary School that involved meeting with students twice a week to teach life skills and the importance of unity. Another program Holmes helped with was assisting first responders during emergencies and disaster situations in the county.

He has a Bachelor of Science in business marketing from University of Phoenix.

Born in Vallejo, he currently lives in Fairfield.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette