Solano Economic Development Corporation hires business manager

Solano Economic Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Nicole Mooc as business retention and expansion manager.

In her new role, Mooc is responsible for supporting the Fairfield-based organization’s efforts to sustain meaningful growth in the county, according to the Oct. 24 news release.

Before joining the economic development corporation, Mooc worked in the private sector in international sales and account management in the food industry. She most recently served as a sales account manager for Spero Foods, a startup company in the East Bay. Before that, Mooc worked for five years as international sales manager for Fairfield-based Jelly Belly Candy Company, where she was responsible for business development in Southeast Asia.

Mooc attended the University of Iowa, graduating with an MBA from the Tippie College of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in international studies and Chinese.