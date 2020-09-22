Solano, San Mateo, Alameda join other Bay Area counties in reopening from coronavirus restrictions

Shopping malls: 50% capacity with 25% seating (or under 100 people) in food courts, up from 25% capacity with no food courts in purple

These are general guidelines for which local businesses can reopen indoors and to what degree.

Solano County on Tuesday moved into a less-restrictive tier of California’s four-level COVID-19 containment framework, allowing a number of restaurants, movie theaters, hair salons and shopping malls to reopen indoors to a limited degree.

Solano moved up to tier 2 — color-coded red — noting “substantial” risk of infection spread. The county previously was in the lowest tier, the purple level with “widespread” risk. Solano joins Marin, Napa and Lake counties in the North Bay that have entered the red tier so far, but Sonoma and Mendocino counties remain at the purple level.

On Tuesday two other Bay Area counties moved into the red tier: San Mateo and Alameda. That leaves Contra Costa as the only other Bay Area county still at the purple level.

Since the California on Aug. 28 rolled out its new approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic, called the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the agency has been announcing each Tuesday which counties have maintained key case metrics for two weeks to warrant reopening of certain activities inside.

Those key measures include case rate and positive-test rate. Tier 2 counites have a daily case rate of 4–7 per 100,000 population and a seven-day positivity average rate of 5%–8%. Solano’s rates were 6.5 per day and positivity of 3.4%, according to the state tally as of Tuesday.

Regal theater chain on Tuesday said it would reopen its Solano cinemas, Regal Edwards Fairfield & IMAX in Fairfield, at 5 p.m., implementing safety measures in place at other locations that already are back in business. The Knoxville, Tennessee-based subsidiary of Cineworld Group operates 7,128 screens in 539 theaters in the U.S.

The next tier up from red is orange, designating “moderate” infection risk. That would allow full retail and mall reopening, half-capacity at movies and restaurants, and 25% capacity in gyms.

"We're happy to see the fruits of labor in this strategy. Counties do move as we see stable, steady reductions in transmission," California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday, according to the Mercury News.

More counties are expected to move between tiers next Tuesday.

