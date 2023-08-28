Solano, Napa counties top North Bay wage growth in Q1. Here’s how Sonoma, Marin workers fared

Solano was the only North Bay county that exceeded the California and national averages for annual wage growth in the first quarter of this year, say new federal data.

Of the 13,200 establishments reporting in Solano, average weekly pay in the first quarter was $1,338, up 7.4% from a year before, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. It tracks 361 of the largest U.S. counties, including 29 in California but excluding Mendocino and Lake in the North Bay.

Though pay in the county was below the California and national averages of $1,735 and $1,465, respectively, Solano wage growth outpaced that of the state and county, at 5.5% and 6.6%, the agency reported Aug. 23.

Average pay from Napa County’s 6,300 workplaces was nearly identical to Solano’s ($1 a week less), but the annual increase was lower, at 6.1%. That topped California growth but not that of the U.S.

Sonoma County’s 21,300 employers and Marin County’s 13,000 reported almost the same annual wage growth, 4.9% and 4.8%. However, Marin’s average pay was the North Bay’s highest, at $1,875 weekly, outpacing California’s $1,735 but nearly half the average in San Francisco just to the south, $3,613.

As for annual employment growth in the first quarter, Napa County topped the North Bay at 2%, beating out California as a whole but trailing national growth of 2.5%. Solano County’s workforce was the only North Bay county and one of just seven mostly rural counties to see a yearly decline the number employed at California workplaces involved in this census.

Area Wage Annual change Employed Annual change Marin County $1,875 4.8% 109,300 1.2% Napa County $1,337 6.1% 77,700 2% Solano County $1,338 7.4% 137,400 -0.7% Sonoma County $1,348 4.9% 205,700 0.5% San Francisco $3,613 5.9% 729,900 0.3% California $1,735 5.5% 17.8 million 0.9% U.S. $1,465 6.6% 151.4 million 2.5% Average weekly wages and employed workers in the first quarter of 2023, as reported by employers (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

