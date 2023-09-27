Solano-Napa SBDC director wins national award

Tim Murrill, director of Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center, has been selected to receive a California Small Business Development Center State Star Award, according to a press release from the organization.

Murrill was selected earlier this year and collected his award at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville at the organization's national conference earlier this month.

"This has been such a professional honor for me, but it's also not something I could have ever achieved alone," Murrill said. "We have an incredible team and community within the Solano-Napa SBDC — over 30 business advisors, all our local partners from every city in Solano and Napa, our host, the Workforce Development Board of Solano County, and of course, our clients, the business owners who inspire us every day. They are why we do what we do."

Murrill, who worked for Fed Ex as a global sales director, has led the local organization for nearly five years. Across his tenure, he has distributed ARPA funding, administered over half a dozen COVID relief grants, and launched the Solano Small Business Accelerator, a program that offers grants to local small businesses.

"We are one of only several SBDCs in the state to be hosted by a workforce development board and the partnership we have built has allowed both organizations to leverage strengths to provide even more benefits and support for our businesses and community," Murrill said.

The local organization also regularly meets and exceeds milestones set by their regional and national counterparts, increasing client sales by over $18.9 million and starting 39 new businesses and creating 240 new jobs.

"I am very proud of the work that is being done at the Solano-Napa SBDC and the team we have built," Murrill said.