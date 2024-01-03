Solano, Napa small-business finance workshops set for January

The Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center will be holding five business development funding events in the month of January, as well as several other events and opportunities for local businesses to connect and grow.

The group will hold workshops titled "Understanding Finance for Your Business" on Jan. 11, "Accessing Capital for Early Stage Businesses" on Jan. 16, "Owning and Investing in Real Estate" on Jan. 23, "Creative Ways to Fund your Business" on Jan. 25, and "Funding Your Food Business" on Jan. 29.

The Solano Business Summit will be held by SBDC on Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at The Daily Desk, 490 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield. Labor law updates will be discussed, along with leadership strategies.

The SBDC also operates business roundtable groups, CA Shop Small, and the Napa Success accelerator grant.

"The team of business advisors at the SBDC Network provides no-cost business advising and no-cost training programs in business operations and management, marketing, financing, business planning, human resources, sales, business growth and more," the organization wrote in a news release.