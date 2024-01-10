Solano new-city developer California Forever opens offices in Fairfield, Vallejo ahead of ballot effort

California Forever, the company that’s purchased about 60,000 acres in eastern Solano County with plans to create a new city, opened new offices in Fairfield and Vallejo ahead of a planned effort to gain voter support.

The Fairfield location is located at 1350 Travis Blvd., Suite 15-11B, in Solano Town Mall, the company announced Thursday. The Vallejo office will move to 420 Virginia St., Suite 1A.

The Fairfield office will be the first opened by California Forever in that city, whereas the existing Vallejo office at 537 Georgia St. will be relocated to the new location. The office in Vacaville will remain at its current location. The company encourages Solano County residents to visit these offices to learn more about the project and offer input.

"As we get ready to introduce our ballot initiative by the end of the month, Solano County residents are invited to visit California Forever's offices throughout the county," California Forever CEO Jan Sramek said. "In addition to the offices in Vacaville and Vallejo, this Fairfield office will help showcase California Forever plans to create a safe, walkable community with good-paying jobs, and middle-class homes for all of Solano County."

Here’s the company’s recaps of its presentations at town halls in November and December:

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2DNNQw8Yn1E">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gS2-x8x8aoI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

California Forever's offices are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.