Solano, Sonoma, Marin, Napa credit union loans jump 10% in Q3

North Bay credit unions are riding out challenging economic conditions, as illustrated at the end of the third quarter in a report showing record year-over-year rises in loans, memberships and deposits.

Data provided by the California–Nevada Credit Union Leagues on eight institutions in Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Solano counties shows membership levels increased 6%, with 39,540 new members by Sept. 30. Collectively, the credit unions had 680,000 members. That surpassed the peak of 438,000 in 2012.

From there, those member-customers historically translate into other banking activity for the following credit unions:

Redwood Credit Union

North Bay Credit Union

Community First Credit Union

Sonoma Federal Credit Union

Marin County Federal Credit Union

Silverado Credit Union

Travis Credit Union

Befit Financial Federal Credit Union

Loans totaled $11.1 billion for all eight, up from a year before by 10%, beating the historic best of $2.8 billion set in 2008. Plus, the breakdown of loan type is telling in how consumer behavior has reacted to economic ups and downs:

First mortgages: up 5% to a value of $4.5 billion

Home equity loans: up 32% to $732 million

New car loans: up 10% to $1.7 billion

Used car loans: up 9% to $2.3 billion

Credit card lending: up 13% to $513 million

Business loans (including commercial real estate): up 14% to $770 million

Personal loans: up a whopping 64% to $275 million

Based on his financial institution’s individual results, North Bay Credit Union CEO Chris Call was not surprised by the latest indicator of people seeking ways to simply get by during a prolonged period of inflation.

“People are using signature loans to pay (down) credit card debt,” he said.

North Bay Credit Union specifically reported a 7% annual rise in memberships in the third quarter, a 30% hike in loans and a 26% increase in deposits.

And even though a high-interest rate environment has slowed first mortgages and home equity loans a bit, Call added he’s seeing an increase in the number of commercial loans to business.

“The loan-to-deposit ratio will climb as loans become the best investment alternative for deposits,” he said.

The North Bay stands out in this trend versus the state with a 92% loan-to-deposit ratio. Call said his operation holds a 96% rate, as credit unions use customer deposits to make loans.

“Your area is one of the highest, if not the highest, in the state of California,” league spokesman Matt Wrye said. “People need to afford life, and it’s coming out in loan buckets.”

Granted, in a post pandemic world minus government stimulus, deposits are not reaching the same levels as they were for banks and credit unions in the past few years. But with the eight credit unions, the 1% increase to reach a total value of $12.1 billion represents a better showing than what some financial experts predicted.

Among the various accounts, certificates of deposits showed a 142% annual increase, reaching $2.5 billion.

“Many were forced to find yield,” Redwood Credit Union Chief Financial Officer Ron Felder said of a time when investment consumers seek ways to make their money go further.

Like its Santa Rosa-based counterpart, Redwood Credit Union experienced a 7% increase in memberships from 12 months earlier. With assets totaling $8.5 billion, the institution has reached the 450,000 mark.

And those members have contributed to an over 6% rise in deposits, totaling $6.9 billion. Loans doubled that growth, with an over 12% increase in total loans to a value of $6.2 billion.

“A lot of this is driven by a life event (for customers),” Felder said, adding he’s pleased with the financial hub holding its own in the wake of challenging economic times.

Those loans range from the bite-the-bullet decision to buy a home at interest rates double what they were five years ago to the need for a new or used car.

“In Q3, we’re doing really well. We just don’t see a slowdown in growth,” he said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com