Napa commission delays action on solar project

A proposal to build floating solar panels on 56 acres of Napa Sanitation District ponds, enough to power thousands of homes, won’t be moving forward for now.

Planning commissioners voted last week to delay taking action on the proposal, which garnered pushback from several groups, at the recommendation of county staff.

The proposal from Laketricity, a Petaluma-based solar energy company, is to lease part of the sanitation district’s pond area south of Butler Bridge and place floating solar panels there.

The project would also include adding 2 miles of transmission lines, building a substation at the northern edge of the solar panel area, and expanding an existing Pacific Gas and Electric Co. substation.

The project would generate around 25 megawatts of power, sufficient to power around 5,000 homes, according to Jeffery Redding, who represented Laketricity

The use of solar panels would offset about 15,500 tons equivalent of carbon dioxide each year, he added, about 360,000 tons offset over the project’s 25-year life span.

“The energy generated would supply, if fed directly, 10% of the needs of Napa County residents for energy,” Redding said.

But several groups weren’t keen on the project, including two represented by attorney Kevin Carmichael. He submitted several letters, on behalf of California Unions for Reliable Energy and Citizens for Responsible Energy.

Carmichael said at the meeting that impacts from the project on wildfire risk and biological resources are potentially significant, and therefore require additional analysis and mitigation.

A planning commission recommendation on the project would be premature because the county hasn’t had enough time to review the submitted public comments, he said.

With the continuance, county staff will evaluate those public comments.

The commission, on May 15, didn’t deliberate on the proposal, though they allowed for presentations on the project to move forward.

Several public comments were supportive of the project because of the impact it would have on boosting renewable energy in the county.

Andrew Damron, general manager of the sanitation district, said they’d been working on the project with Laketricity since 2018, and he was looking forward to approval so residents can experience the project’s benefits.

Those include generating lease revenue for the district and decreasing evaporation on the ponds, therefore increasing recycled water quantity and quality, he said.

In an emailed comment, Chris Benz of Napa Climate Now! said the group supported the project, given it would supply locally-produced renewable energy.

The project, she wrote, would help the county achieve its priority of net zero greenhouse gas emissions within the unincorporated area as quickly as possible, with a target of 2030.

“We urge the commission to approve the floating solar project and help our region increase clean energy resources,” Benz wrote.

