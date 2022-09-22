Some lose, some win: How Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano small-business sentiment stacks up to national optimism

47% say labor cost inflation is pushing them to accommodate and compensate for higher health care, enriched employee benefits and more frequent pay raises

56% expect those pressures to last at least until summer 2023

Top-level findings from two high-profile national studies released this month show small businesses have recovered from the pandemic in a big way.

In one survey, American Express found small businesses nearly doubled revenue between July 2021 and July 2022, although profits remained flat because of economic challenges that include inflationary pressures and difficulties with recruitment and retention.

The other study, from The Hamilton Project at Brookings, cited data from the national Bureau of Labor Statistics. It reported more businesses were open at the end of last year compared with 2019, the year before the pandemic began. The Hamilton Project produces economic-policy proposals and is an arm of the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institute, a public-policy think tank.

But if you are looking for agreement that small businesses are getting along better in the North Bay, you may not find everyone agrees. The exception might be downtown Napa.

“During Covid, we had a net increase of a number of businesses in downtown. It was small, but we added four businesses,” said Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. “We lost some, but we gained a lot more than we lost.”

Downtown Napa is a hot spot for tourism with its collection of restaurants, hotels, shops and wine-tasting rooms. It also is within walking distance of BottleRock Napa Valley, an annual music festival that draws major acts that over the years has included Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and The Foo Fighters, among dozens more.

While business has not doubled over the past couple of years in downtown Napa, Smith said, something unexpected did happen.

“I can tell you that 2019 was a record year pretty much across the board,” Smith said. But even after being shut down for most of 2020, downtown vendors saw sales jump the following year. “Really, 2021 was only a partial year because (the first couple of months) we were still basically shut down, and yet 2021 exceeded 2019 in sales. So, 2021 became the best year ever.”

Yet Napa’s three-largest neighboring counties — Sonoma, Solano and Marin — reported more tepid sentiments.

“What I am hearing (in Marin County) is that business licenses are up, and sales are up or flat, but profits are down,” said Joanne Webster, president and CEO of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce. “Prices are so high that profit margins are slimmer and (employers) are doing more with less employees, so the work is more burdensome,” she said. “They are tired.”

Meanwhile, representatives of the economic development organizations in both Sonoma and Solano counties confirmed with the Business Journal they have not conducted surveys to gather data or track small business sentiment like American Express or The Hamilton Project.

A representative from Nashville-based National Federation of Independent Business, which has a California chapter, shared the group’s own findings.

“Certainly, some small businesses have experienced improved sales compared to last year as the pandemic has eased, along with associated business restrictions,” Wade said in an email.

Wade added that regardless of changes in sales levels over the last year, more small business owners are seeing lower earnings because of inflation.

“Many owners are not able to immediately pass along higher input costs,” Wade said. “(More) small business owners are expecting slower sales in the next six months as recession fears are taking hold amid Fed policy of increasing interest rates.”

How small businesses plan to spend this year 47%: digital marketing • Top social platform for advertising: Facebook 41%: digital transformation • 31%: get tools to reexamine cash flow to help predict future financial gaps • 29%: strengthen their data analytics capabilities • 29%: build a mobile app Source: American Express

Among the American Express survey findings, which polled 550 small businesses across the country, revenues have increased on average by 87% and overall profits have declined 4%.

In addition, 80% of respondents expressed confidence they could withstand a potential U.S. recession, while 75% said they feel impacted by inflationary pressures. More than half of the respondents — 56% — expect these pressures to last at least until next summer. And 77% said remote work has made a positive impact on their ability to attract new employees.

But there is still a lot of work ahead for businesses to fully recover from the pandemic, both studies found, not to mention uncertain factors like the state of the economy and possible recession. And there’s that persistent challenge of finding enough workers.

Some actions participants in the American Express survey said they plan to take to improve sales, among others, are prioritizing customer relations and strengthening customer loyalty to help increase future revenue; raising prices; negotiating better deals with suppliers; and cutting lower-margin products and services from their offerings.

Among the conclusions the Hamilton Project’s authors made was 70% of businesses that shut down in early 2020 were able to reopen by the first quarter of 2021. And total business applications rose by nearly 40% from the start of 2020 through June 2022, while nearly 2 million new businesses were launched from the third quarter of 2020 through the end of last year.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.