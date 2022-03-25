Sonoma agricultural tech firm Agrology adds to Culinary Institute of America liaison to its advisory board

Mark Linder is joining the advisory board of Agrology, a Sonoma-based firm focused on technology in agriculture.

Linder, a Napa resident, currently serves as the U.S. agriculture liaison for The Culinary Institute of America, the company stated.

His previous work includes serving a a consultant to American Farm Bureau, Agland Investment Services, Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, California Center, University of California Davis Graduate School of Management, Harvest Travel International, Global Farmer Network, Agricen, and A Million Cooks.

Raised on a sixth-generation family farm in Iowa, Linder is a graduate of Iowa State University, a fellow of the California Agricultural Leadership Program and an Agricultural Fellow of the John J. McCloy Fellows Program to Germany.

Agrology is a public benefit corporation founded in 2019. It develops systems to address water supply, irrigation, soil health, smoke damage, extreme weather for pest management, spraying and carbon capture. It has offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Sonoma.