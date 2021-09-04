Sonoma Botantical Garden promotes Rabuck to new visitor experience post

Sonoma Botanical Garden has promoted Kate Rabuck to its newly created post of director of visitor experience.

Rabuck joined the Glen Ellen attraction in October 2020 as the curator of education and exhibitions, the company stated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate Rabuck to an expanded leadership role at the Garden,” said Executive Director Scot Medbury. “Her deep commitment to public gardens is palpable, and in this new position she will have the opportunity to substantially integrate and strengthen visitor engagement here. She joins a senior team of professionals with substantial professional backgrounds in leading American gardens and museums, and we look forward to working with Kate to advance our mission to connect individuals of all ages and backgrounds to science and the natural world.”

Rabuck has an Master of Science degree in free choice learning science education from Oregon State University.

In April, Quarryhill Botanical Garden became Sonoma Botanical Garden. Medbury, who previously worked as president and CEO of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, was hired in 2019.