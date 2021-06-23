Sonoma calls for Stage 2 water use restrictions

Sonoma had a “drought drop-in” day in June at which they handed out water reduction kits, and they plan another in August. Until then, the kit is available at City Hall.

Add Sonoma to the growing list of California cities imposing strict water rationing rules for residents in an effort to survive the region’s extreme drought, now in its second year.

Effective July 1, Stage 2 mandatory water use reduction goes into effect in the City of Sonoma and for nearby residents serviced by the city’s water system. That means no washing cars in the driveway, no ornamental fountains for commercial users, no tapping the fire hydrant for a summer shower or other non-emergency use, and don’t fill an empty swimming pool – though you can top it off to maintain its proper operation.

Also on the list: a prohibition on using potable water for dust control at construction sites, and limiting all residential and commercial irrigation to two days a week, Mondays and Thursdays, and only from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“We’re doing as much as we can to support (conservation), we need our customers to work with us and reduce their water usage as we move into a Stage 2 water shortage level,” Public Works Director Colleen Ferguson told the council.

At their previous meeting earlier in June, the City Council requested voluntary water use reduction, under a Stage 1 water shortage alert. But as Ferguson told the City Council on June 21, in the intervening two weeks the state water board required a 20 percent reduction of consumption from the Russian River, as storage levels in both Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma dropped dramatically due to the ongoing drought.

The Stage 2 reductions are mandatory, but they are added on top of the voluntary water-use reductions called for by the Stage 1 measures. Those include watering plants only during the evening and early morning hours to reduce evaporation losses and several other steps surrounding irrigation, such as inspecting and repairing irrigation systems and adjusting their runtime to prevent over-watering, for lawns as well as crops.

Despite the city’s water system utilizing a small amount of well water in its distribution to customers, Ferguson reminded the council that 90 percent of Sonoma’s water comes from the Russian River, as customers of the Sonoma Water Agency. The state’s requirement to reduce diversions from the Russian River by 20 percent compared to the same period in 2020 applies not only to Sonoma Water, but its customers and contractors, which include the City of Sonoma.

As a result of the state water board’s decision, Sonoma Water last week formally notified the City of Sonoma of its summer allocations from the Russian River through the Sonoma Aqueduct. The 20 percent reduction is based on the monthly average of water use from 2018-2020. For instance, the July average for that period was 239.6 acre feet of water; the 2021 allocation is 200 acre feet.

The projections show that by October, the allocation will be only 157 acre feet, down from the 187 average for that month between 2018-2020.

That gave the city no real choice but to order the Stage 2 water shortage mandatory conservation measures written into city code, from July 1 to mid-December. Those mandatory measures come with enforcement measures as well, Ferguson told the council, “but we do want to do friendly reminders to encourage voluntary compliance.” She cited hanging door tags that remind users to reduce their usage when violations are observed or reported.

But that may not be the end of the story. In Healdsburg, which fully depends on release from Lake Sonoma for its municipal water, Stage 3 water restrictions went into effect on June 7 – far more dramatic cuts and limitations on water use than in Stage 2, with an aim to produce a 40 percent reduction in water use overall.

That means all irrigation including by drip or sprinkler systems is prohibited for residential, commercial and industrial customers, no outdoor hose or pressure washing, no new landscaping, and a per-capita water allowance of 74 gallons per day.

Whether Sonoma is faced with eventual Stage 3 reductions is an open question. Ferguson was unavailable to comment on that possibility by press time.