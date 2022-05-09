Sonoma City Council divided over ‘parklets’ for outdoor dining

The Sonoma City Council met last week to pare down its direction on the future of the curbside restaurant-service areas dubbed “parklets.” But, in the end, members couldn’t come to a consensus on narrowing the menu of options.

The parklets were established at the onset of the pandemic when, in May of 2020, the council approved the Sonoma Al Fresco program, which allowed food and drink establishments to temporarily encroach their service areas into frontage sidewalk and parking spaces at a time when indoor service was prohibited due to the health crisis. Additionally, the block of First Street East that runs south of Napa Street was closed to vehicular traffic to allow Maya Restaurant and Pangloss Cellars wine-tasting room to utilize the street to serve customers.

Both the Al Fresco program and the closure of First Street East are set to expire Oct. 31. The council is deliberating whether to extend the program indefinitely and, if so, what sort of safety regulations and design standards would be required of businesses taking part.

“Due to the rapid necessity for outdoor dining, the design requirements were minimal and construction varied, resulting in a lack of cohesion (to the parklets),” Associate Planner Kristina Tierney said at the meeting, adding that no fees or permits were issued by the city at the onset of the program.

Currently there are 15 businesses taking part in the program: 13 restaurants (with B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille operating two parklets), one ice cream shop, one tasting room and one bar, said Tierney. There are a total of 14 parklets in the downtown, providing 374 total seats. Out of about 1,100 parking spaces in the surrounding Plaza area, parklets take up 56 spaces.

In March, the council created an ad hoc parklet subcommittee, consisting of members Kelso Barnett and Bob Felder, to study issues around the makeshift patio-style eating areas and recommend ways to regulate their operation.

Among Felder and Barnett’s recommendations are to develop comprehensive parklet design standards — intermediate improvements should be completed by May 26, in time for Memorial Day Weekend – and staff and code enforcement should address health and safety concerns and improve ADA access, make aesthetic improvements to the structures (such as removing the bright orange water walls that are used as separators from traffic) and make parklets accessible to the public during the Fourth of July parade.

Both the Sonoma police and fire departments have urged the council to reopen First Street East for emergency response and other safety purposes, according to city staff.

Ron Wellander, a planning commission member who also took part in the parklet subcommittee, said the city should make its vision for the future of the program clear soon, “(because) the longer we keep them up the more the potential it is implied they’ll become permanent.”

He said Sonoma’s challenge will be to settle on aesthetically appropriate design guidelines for the more than a dozen makeshift structures that are to line the streets of the city’s historic Plaza.

“It’s difficult for me to find something that truly is going to be complimentary to what we all value in terms of the Plaza,” Wellander said at the meeting. “The parklets are something I’m glad we did, but they are a visual compromise.”

Council members also struggled to find consensus on the best direction for the parklets. Opinions ran the gamut of Councilmember Sandra Lowe who counted herself as among those who “fell in love” with the parklets and want to keep them indefinitely; to Councilmember Madolyn Agrimonti, who said the Al Fresco program and closure of First Street East should expire on Oct 31 as originally planned.

“I need to have my city back,” said Agrimonti.

Some parklet operators spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, including spokespeople for the girl & the fig and B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille restaurants and Pangloss Cellars.

Ryan Lely, of Pangloss, requested the council extend the Al Fresco program through the New Year and suggested keeping First Street East partially open as a one-way road in the south direction.

Laura Havlik, owner of the Sign of the Bear homewares shop on First Street West, applauded the benefits the program granted restaurants, but urged the council not to neglect other Plaza businesses.

“I see some retailers, small mom-and-pop stores, really struggling,” said Havlik. “Tables on the sidewalk are probably not helpful to retail.”

Felder said that if he were to support allowing the parklets to remain, he would need to see “design direction and standards to be consistent with a new parklet design.”

“Not just window dressing on the existing stuff,” said Felder.

When asked by Barnett if that would require the parklets to “start over” with a whole new structure, Felder responded: “Yes.”

At the close of discussion, council members directed staff to reach out to potential parklet consultants who could be contracted to advise on a more cohesive vision for an ongoing Al Fresco program. Additionally, the council asked staff to seek further input from the police and fire departments on their needs for the reopening of First Street East. The council tentatively plans to revisit the matter May 18.

Email Jason Walsh at Jason.walsh@sonomanews.com.