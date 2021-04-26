Sonoma Clean Power marketer, Rohnert Park councilman wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Review and approve the annual budget; Establish long- and short-term objectives and priorities; Oversee performance of the city manager Oversee effectiveness of programs; Pass ordinances and resolutions; Regulate land use through zoning laws; Communicate policies and programs to residents; Respond to constituent needs and complaints; and Represent the community to other levels of government.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I lived through a lot adversity in my childhood, but I did not allow that to stop me from reaching my goals.

Years with company: 6 months

Length of time in current position: 0.5

No. companywide employees: 205

Number who report to you: 2

Greatest professional accomplishment: Winning a seat on the Rohnert Park City Council

Greatest professional challenge: Being laid off during a pandemic and during my campaign. However, that led to a new role with Sonoma Clean Power

Best advice received: Work so hard that people start to notice without you having to tell them.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Winning 62% of District 1 vote in the November election

What's the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

I have had to watch as many of our businesses fight to keep their businesses open. Watching the pain in the uncertainty has inspired me to keep working hard each day.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

I appreciate everything more given the restrictions we are living under. I also appreciate community members more for fighting so hard. We all have our challenges and we all keep fighting.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Communication. As a city we have made it a priority to communicate with constituents and business owners. We provide information on resources like testing, vaccination sites and how to get financial assistance.

Next professional goal: Continue to do the work we set out to do in our strategy session. 2021 priorities include: climate, unhoused and police trust and accountability

Education: MBA- Ashford University; MA- University of San Francisco; BA-Sacramento State University; AA- SRJC

Hometown: Raised in San Francisco, currently Rohnert Park

Community/nonprofit activities: Member- Active 20-30 of RP & Cotati Board of Directors; Hanna Boys Center Youth Services Committee; Hanna Boys Center Board Member; Rohnert Park Foundation; Member- Latino Alliance of RP & Cotati

Mentor/admired businessperson: Dr. Richard Cellini- University of San Francisco

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Deep dive

Typical day at the office: TBD. Have never sat at the dais or worked at the SCP offices

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

Being established in a career. Less exploration in different roles.

Best place to work outside of your office: Home office

Hobbies: Spending time with family. Biking. Traveling. Sports

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Sports broadcaster

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Maintaining the integrity of district elections in Rohnert Park

First job: Planting trees for PG&E youth program-ReLeaf

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “The Tipping Point” Malcom Gladwell

Favorite movie: “The Shawshank Redemption”

Favorite App: Instagram

Favorite after-work drink: Old Fashioned

Last vacation: Super Bowl LIV in Miami

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My education