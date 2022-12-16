Sonoma Clean Power’s new Santa Rosa headquarters named Best North Bay Sustainability Project

Sonoma Clean Power unveiled its new all-electric headquarters in September.

As the world’s first “GridOptimal” building, certified by the New Buildings Institute and the U.S. Green Building Council, it features an innovative microgrid that goes beyond “net zero energy” standards for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Sonoma Clean Power plans to use this building as a model for replication, and for hosting students and professional groups wishing to learn more about advanced energy conservation.

The two-year renovation project transformed the 15,330-square-foot office building at 431 E. St. in downtown Santa Rosa into a highly energy-efficient facility that enables and accelerates grid decarbonization.

Unlike traditional net zero energy buildings, the power agency’s headquarters 23 electric car chargers, building lights and appliances, HVAC, and water heating system can adjust when electricity is used to ensure that energy is only drawn from the grid when enough clean power is available in California, backed by an on-site 220-kilowatt-hour battery system.

These batteries start charging around noon when solar power is abundant. During the evening, the building can use stored energy or place it back into the grid to reduce the State’s reliance on gas powered plants.

The microgrid can operate portions of the building when the grid is down and serve as an emergency operations center during a local disaster.

The building is partially powered by an on-site solar array, with the rest coming from agency’s 100 percent renewable and locally generated EverGreen service. The structure’s air sealing, strict energy and water efficiency criteria that far exceeds the highest standards for sustainability and health.

EHDD Architecture designed the project to model agency’s vision of creating the most energy-efficient and lively, welcoming space.

The entryway was reoriented to maximize daylighting and to integrate the outdoors with indoor spaces. Large ceiling fans, a fresh air system and operable windows extend comfort range conditions to support building load curtailment.

A courtyard was installed on the main level, and a grand balcony was wrapped around the second level above the entrance. Two 300-year-old oak trees on the property that help cool the building during the summer were carefully protected throughout construction.