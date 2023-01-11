Sonoma Coast inn adds wellness coordinator

Victoria Ott is the new wellness coordinator for The Lodge at Bodega Bay, an 83-room establishment on the Sonoma County coast.

“Victoria is dedicated to advancing our hotel’s wellness offerings to complement the unmatched beauty of the Sonoma Coast and the natural healing powers of the Pacific, while ensuring guests continue to relish in our rejuvenating respite they have come to know and appreciate,” stated Andrea Murray, managing director. “We are honored to welcome Victoria to the Lodge at Bodega Bay, as wellness continues to play an essential role in the day-to-day of our beloved guests’ lives.”

Ott is a certified yoga and pilates instructor. After attending college at Chapman University, she taught yoga and fitness classes for the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa and the Four Seasons Westlake Village, both in Southern California.

During this time, she continued her education with a 500-hour pilates apparatus program through Pilates Sport Center in Encino. The Lodge at Bodega Bay is located at 103 Coast Highway 1 in Bodega Bay.