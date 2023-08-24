Sonoma County airport celebrates completion of terminal, announces new additions to airport experience

“A lot of wow” is apparently the reaction officials at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport have been getting in response to the newly finished terminal.

The ribbon cutting marked the completion of the final phase of the $40 million terminal modernization project that has been under construction since 2019.

The terminal officially opened to the public back in November, but the front entrance was only just completed this month.

The ribbon-cutting celebrated the completion of the final phase of the project: including the renovated entrance to the airport terminal and the return of the bronze statues of “Peanuts” characters Charlie Brown and Linus to the front of the airport terminal.

“It’s been a long journey,“ Airport Manager Jon Stout said at the ribbon-cutting. He added in an interview that the reception from the public on the renovation has been positive.

“People would drive up and say ‘It looks like a real airport,’” he said. “It’s a lot of wow (from visitors).”

District 4 Supervisor James Gore cut the ribbon to celebrate the project’s final phase.

“As traffic and interest has really risen in this area, this is what you need to do to meet demand and be ahead of it,” Gore said in his remarks before the ribbon-cutting. “We’re investing in our future. This is the Sonoma County way.”

New additions were also revealed, such as the Wednesday opening for the new wine bar, Crush, which will also offer beer and cocktails, along with breakfast and lunch items.

Apple Spice, which was previously selling grab-and-go food and beverages in Concourse B, will have a permanent home in Concourse A to serve up pizza, soup, sandwiches and ice cream alongside beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages.

It will reopen in about two weeks, Stout said.

He also said 16 new vending machine options will be added, with offerings from “cookies and cupcakes to specialty meats and Udon noodle bowls.”

He added that the bid proposal program was recently completed for the vending machine spots, with plans to announce them soon.

“We wanted to add a diversity of products that passengers are going to want,” he said.

The project added around 35,000 square feet of space, Stout said, making it about 56,000 square feet in total. Renovations also included the ticketing lobby, improvements to security, four additional boarding gates in a large main lobby and the two food-and-beverage spots.

The main restaurant outside the airport, currently operating under the temporary name of Tap & Pour, is finalizing its design. It has an anticipated opening in the first quarter of 2024 under a new name, Stout said.

There is also additional outdoor seating, another pet relief area in between the two concourses and a new baggage claim with two carousels, car rental area and local artwork to spotlight the airport’s namesake and “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.