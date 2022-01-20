Sonoma County airport finishes 2021 near pre-pandemic height

See previous reports on commercial airline passenger volumes in and out of the Santa Rosa airport.

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport neared an all-time high set in 2019, handling 435,427 passengers in 2021, according to newly released figures.

That number is about 53,000 shy of the 488,179 reached in 2019 before the pandemic. The total number of travelers in 2020 was 195,303.

Airport Manager Jon Stout had expected the Santa Rosa facility would finish the year about 10,000 fewer passengers than it turned out, based on the first four months of 2021 when the state was still under lockdown. But travel began to rev up in May, ahead of the June 15 date when Gov. Gavin Newsom officially reopened the state.

“If we had come out of most of the early COVID restrictions that we had in those first four months, we would have had a record year,” Stout said. “And it just showed the strong desire for people to travel again, see family and get away from their house.”

Stout said that as it turned out, Avelo Airlines, which launched at the airport in late April, played a key role in the airport’s rebound, placing third in traffic of the four commercial air carriers servicing the airport: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Avelo Airlines and United Airlines.

Now, going into to 2022 with a full year of service ahead, the low-budget carrier could potentially finish right behind Alaska Airlines in terms of passenger numbers, Stout said. Alaska remains the lynchpin of the Santa Rosa facility, which accounted for nearly 65% of the airport’s traffic in 2021.

And there was another factor that was significant to the airport’s 2021 recovery.

“Other parts of the country started to loosen restrictions a little bit earlier,” Stout said, pointing to American Airlines which, in addition to servicing Los Angeles, also offers flights to the Phoenix and Dallas markets. Those numbers also began picking up in May. “So it just shows that out-of-state people may not have paid attention to our differences in restrictions compared to theirs.”

Meanwhile, total passenger traffic at the Sonoma County airport in December wasn’t remarkably different from November’s figures.

The four airlines collectively flew 44,943 passengers through the Sonoma County facility last month, up 311.9% from a year earlier, according to the airport’s latest figures. In November, the airport recorded 56,477 commercial airline passengers.

Alaska Airlines flew 27, 303 last month, a 281% jump from a year earlier. The airline’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 78%, compared to 28% in December 2020.

Avelo Airlines continued its rise in December, having flown 12,057 passengers for the month, nearly 1,000 more than November’s high of 11,359 passengers. Its December load factor was 66%.

United Airlines in December flew 1,693 passengers with a load factor was 75%. United’s service at the airport at this time in 2020 was suspended.

United, which was on track to resume its service to Denver on March 27, has pushed that date to May 6, Stout said. No reason was given, but the carrier has frequently adjusted return dates since the pandemic began.

United in October 2020 halted all service at the airport as the pandemic devastated commercial air travel. The airline on Aug. 1 resumed service to San Francisco.

American Airlines last month flew 3,890 passengers through the Santa Rosa airport, up 3.9% from the year prior. The carrier’s load factor was 92%, up from 40% in December 2020.

American, which on Nov. 2 paused its service from the facility to Dallas, is still set to resume those flights on March 3, Stout said.

And he is keeping his focus on the year ahead.

“2022 has the potential to be a record year for the airport, depending on the impacts of COVID and how soon the omicron variant goes away — and assuming we don’t have new variants,” he said.