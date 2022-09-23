Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers rebound

When Reno-based Aha! Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing — the carrier had been servicing the facility for roughly six weeks — it was something else.

“The disappointment was the loss of the destination,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout. “We spent about 10 years trying to get Reno added, and there's just not the right fit for a lot of operators that operate out of Reno.”

Aha! wasn’t going to be a significant factor in the airport’s passenger volumes anyway, Stout said, because they flew just two days a week with a 50-seat airplane.

And there are bigger focuses for the Santa Rosa facility.

“We want to get Denver back, and we want Chicago,” Stout said. “We need more eastbound opportunities for connectivity. Those are the most likely options and they have significant demand on their own.”

United never resumed its service to Denver at the Sonoma County airport after halting it nearly two years ago during the pandemic, despite repeatedly announcing new dates. In July, United announced it would suspend all service at the airport on Nov. 1, which at this point is only San Francisco. The airline has made similar moves at other regional airports, citing ongoing pilot and crew shortages and high gas prices, as the Business Journal has previously reported.

United is interested in coming back to Santa Rosa, Stout said, but that could be a couple of years away.

United and American, which flies to Dallas and Phoenix out of the regional facility, have expressed interest in bringing Chicago flights to the airport but, again, not anytime soon.

Looking at passenger figures for August, the three carriers serving the airport —United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — collectively flew 56,528 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, up 25.4% from a year earlier but down from 61,099 in July, according to airport officials.

Alaska Airlines in August flew 34,700 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 23.5% from a year earlier. The airline’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 85%.

American Airlines last month flew 10,637 passengers through the regional airport, up 4.4% from a year earlier. American’s load factor was 75%.

Burbank-based Avelo Airlines in August flew 9,369 passengers through the airport, up 98.7% from August 2021. Its load factor was 58%.

United Airlines flew 1,549 passengers through the facility last month, with a load factor of 53%.