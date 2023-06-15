Sonoma County airport passenger numbers rise 7% in May; Oregon flights set to begin

Total passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz‒Sonoma County Airport increased in May compared with a year ago, according to the latest figures released Thursday by airport officials.

Through the first five months of the year, 239,062 passengers have flown through the Santa Rosa facility, up 7.2% from a year earlier, according to the figures.

In May alone, the regional facility’s three commercial carriers — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — collectively flew 55,550 passengers, according to the numbers.

On June 23, Burbank-based Avelo will launch its twice-weekly nonstop flights between Sonoma County and Redmond Municipal Airport in central Oregon. That service that is expected to be seasonal, depending on how the market performs, as the Business Journal previously reported.

Monday, Avelo will wrap up its seasonal service to Palm Springs. However, it plans to bring the flights back at a date still to be determined, said Airport Manager Jon Stout.

“They were very happy with that service,” Stout said.

Looking at Avelo’s passenger figures for May, the budget carrier flew 9,209 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, up 0.4% from a year earlier. Avelo’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 90%. Avelo last month flew 10,887 passengers through the airport.

American Airlines flew 8,955 passengers through the Sonoma County airport last month, up 10.1% from the year prior. Its load factor in May was 89%. American in April flew 10,683 passengers through the facility.

Alaska Airlines, the largest commercial carrier at the Sonoma County airport — and the fifth-largest passenger airline in the country — flew 37,386 passengers through the Santa Rosa facility in May, up 15.7% from a year earlier. Its load factor was 82%. Seattle-based Alaska flew 35,045 passengers through the airport in April.