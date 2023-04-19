Sonoma County airport passenger traffic increases in March; wine shop departs

A business operator has left Charles M. Schulz‒Sonoma County Airport — but it’s not an airline.

The Flight Deck Lounge, a wine-tasting room and bottle shop operated by Vintage Wine Estates, closed Feb. 22, less than a year after opening at the Sonoma County airport, according to airport officials and confirmed by the winery.

“Flight Deck Tasting Room and Bottle Shop was an innovative concept as an amenity for travelers, but there were some challenges that impacted the decision to close,” said Mary Ann Vangrin, vice president of communications and social media at Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates.

Part of the challenge turned out to be the timing of the shop’s opening, when the pandemic was winding down, Vangrin said, noting there was “a slow build to gain traction as people began to resume travel.”

“It was also difficult to communicate to consumers who just wanted to taste and shop that free parking was available at the short-term parking lot,” she said. The Flight Deck Tasting Room was located in an adjacent building outside the airport entrance, next to Costeaux On The Go, a satellite operation of Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg that sells a variety of its baked goods, coffee and more.

Meanwhile, airport officials reported the three commercial carriers at the facility — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — collectively flew 49,632 passengers in March. That’s down 1.2% from a year earlier, but nearly 10,000 more than February, according to the report released Monday.

For the first three months of 2023, the Sonoma County airport has flown 126,897 passengers, up 7.2% from a year earlier, and up 378.6% from the same period during the pandemic in 2020, according to the figures.

Alaska Airlines in March flew 30,363 passengers through the Santa Rosa facility, up 9.3% from a year earlier. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 82%. The carrier flew 23,598 passengers through the airport in February.

Avelo Airlines last month flew 11,421 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, down 7.8% from the year prior, but more than the 8,425 passengers it flew in February. Avelo’s load factor was 79%.

American Airlines flew 7,848 passengers through the Santa Rosa airport last month, down 0.8% from the year prior and fewer than the 8,113 passengers served in February. American’s load factor in March was 83%.