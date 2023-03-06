Sonoma County airport starts 2023 strong, but ‘measured growth’ is the goal

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport flew 18% more passengers in January than a year before, making it the biggest January ever for the regional facility.

Nearly 38,000 airline passengers went through the airport in January, according to the county-run facility.

Yet the goal this year is to strive for “measured growth,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said.

“We are up 26% over 2019, and up 40% over 2021,” Stout said. “2022 was an abnormality in terms of growth, and it was way more than you can sustain on a continual basis.”

The long-term goal for the Santa Rosa facility is to be a convenient local option with the best services available for an airport its size, he said.

Later this month, Stout will travel to Chicago to attend Routes America 2023, an annual convention that provides an opportunity for senior representatives of airlines and airports to connect.

Stout said he plans to meet with airlines already servicing the regional airport, including Alaska, American and Avelo, to discuss the possibility of adding new routes and/or frequency. He also has requested meetings with several other airlines, including Southwest, Delta, JetBlue and Breeze, whose routes and connections could be a match for the airport’s biggest need: to head east.

His priorities, he said, include getting the Denver route back, whether it’s by reuniting with United Airlines or through another commercial carrier. United Airlines never resumed its Denver service at the airport after suspending it in November 2020 during the pandemic. In addition to Denver, other targeted markets for the Sonoma County airport include Provo or Salt Lake City in Utah; Boise; Chicago; Boston and New York, he said.

Even if talks go well, nothing will happen this year.

“It's been my experience that getting a new airline and new routes can be a multiyear effort,” said Stout, who is entering his 21st year leading the Sonoma County facility and 30 years in the industry. “And you just have to stay in front of them, keep educating them on your market and the potential for what the community needs.”

Meanwhile, the three commercial air carriers serving the airport in January — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — collectively flew 37,129 passengers through the facility, up 17.3% from a year earlier.

American Airlines in January flew 4,192 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 35.2% from a year earlier. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 70%.

Alaska Airlines in January flew 24,587 passengers through the regional airport, up 20.3% from a year earlier. Its load factor was 72%.

Avelo, which flies from Santa Rosa to its Burbank hub, as well as Las Vegas and Palm Springs, in January flew 8,350 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, up 20.4% from January 2022. Its load factor was 64%.