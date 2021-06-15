Sonoma County airport airline passenger counts increase in May

Year-over-year passenger volume at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in May continued to ascend from a year ago, according to officials.

“The planes are getting fuller, which is reflective of more and more opening of the economy,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout, noting he’s seen increased activity from May going into June. “As we go farther into the summer, we're going to see more flights added to the schedule.”

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines collectively flew 38,050 passengers through the airport in May, up 890.1% from a year earlier in early months of the pandemic restrictions on travel, according to figures released Monday.

Avelo began service to the airport in late April. United Airlines remains on track to restart service to Denver on Sept. 8, and to San Francisco on Aug. 1, according to Stout.

Avelo Airlines in its first full month operating at the Sonoma County airport flew 5,022 passengers, with a load factor of 43%. Avelo in April flew 535 passengers during the three days it operated that month.

Alaska Airlines, the regional facility’s largest commercial carrier, last month flew 24,730 passengers, up 1,296.4% from May 2020, when the Sonoma County facility carried 1,771 passengers. Alaska’s load factor was 75%, up 32% from a year earlier.

American Airlines in May flew 8,298 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, up 336.7%% from the year prior. The carrier’s load factor was 88%, up 25% from May 2020.

Stout said American has been doing very well with its service to the Dallas and Phoenix markets, which could be an indicator that those two regions have been more open than California.

Meanwhile, the airport has partnered with ice-cream company Wicked Slush, which will be on-site twice a week to start, on Mondays and Thursdays, located in front of the terminal by the baggage claim, Stout said. An additional concessionaire will be announced within the next few weeks, he said.