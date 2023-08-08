Sonoma County Alliance promotes Ty Mooney to executive director

The board of directors of Sonoma County Alliance has named Ty Mooney as its new executive director.

Mooney had been the membership and events director and took over her new role July 31.

“Ty's remarkable contributions during her tenure as Membership & Events Director have been invaluable to the organization,” said 2023 President Janet Connors. “Her dedication, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to our mission have already made a significant impact in the organization. With Ty at the helm, I am certain that the Sonoma County Alliance will flourish as we work together to achieve our shared vision for Sonoma County.”

Mooney said, “I feel an immense sense of honor and gratitude to lead an organization with such a rich history of community service, dating back to 1975. The Sonoma County Alliance has been a driving force in advocating for the betterment of our economy and environment, and it fills me with pride to be part of this legacy.”

She has worked as an employee and contractor for Sonoma County nonprofits for nearly 10 years. She lives in Rohnert Park.