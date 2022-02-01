Sonoma County annuity, insurance firm Legacy Marketing Group names national sales leader

Dominic Cursio has joined Petaluma-based Legacy Marketing Group, which works with annuity and insurance products, as its national sales leader.

A 22-year industry veteran, Cursio has spent the bulk of his career working with independent marketing organizations (IMOs), insurance carriers, broker-dealers, insurance agents and, most recently, in the fintech space, the company stated.

He most recently was vice president of business development at Annuities Genius. At Legacy, he will be responsible for developing the company’s sales strategy, leading its regional and internal sales teams, and establishing and growing relationships with IMOs.

“We are extremely excited about Dominic joining the Legacy team. His insight, talent, and diverse expertise position him well for the role. Add to that his passion not only for our industry but also for serving IMOs, Producers, and consumers, and it became obvious that Dominic was a great choice for national sales leader,” said Preston Pitts, president, in the announcement.