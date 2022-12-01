Sonoma County architectural company announces leadership changes

Two founders of a 35-year-old Santa Rosa architectural firm are stepping back starting next month.

Founding Principals Mark Quattrocchi, FAIA, and Steve Kwok, AIA, both of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, will take on the titles of principal emeritus, the firm announced.

"As our firm has grown, the cultivation of leadership is a vision we have long held for its future," stated Mark Quattrocchi on behalf of the founding partners. "We have complete confidence that the next generation of QKA leadership will continue to drive innovation internally, as they have in our DEI awareness and efforts, and in the design of education facilities. It is with enthusiasm that we look toward the future of a firm that represents so much for Steve and me."

Specializing in planning and design services for K-12 and higher education, historic renovation and community facilities, the majority employee-owned company reported it has completed more than $2.5 billion in projects during its 35-year history.

Stepping into new leadership positions next month, according to the company, QKA Principal Aaron Jobson will assume the role of CEO and president, with Jim Theiss will becoming COO and John Dybczak becomes CFO. The 70-person firm has also named Lyanne Schuster, Kevin Chapin and Nick Stephenson as principals.