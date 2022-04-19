Sonoma County assurance manager at BPM wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Thomas taught people how to fly, and he piloted commercial airlines.

But what he wanted was family time.

“I wanted to start a family and be home more frequently. I went back to school and earned a master’s degree in accounting and my CPA license, and have been in public accounting ever since.”

Now working in his chosen field, he says there was a life lesson buried in that decision and then work to be in a new career.

“The decision to go back to school and start over in a brand-new career taught me that I can be successful in just about anything that I put my mind to.”

So with that bachelor of science in Aviation Science combined with a master of science in accountancy, Thomas sets his sights on his next goal –" I want to be seen as a trusted resource to my clients and the community at large.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

”The greatest thing is realizing there is so much opportunity and wonderful things to accomplish. The hardest is realizing you cannot do it overnight. At times it is a marathon and you have to pace yourself.”