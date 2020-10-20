Sonoma County business impacts of coronavirus plus Walbridge and Glass fires are focus of Oct. 29 conference

From the economic outlook going forward to the way COVID-19 will change the work place and the commercial real estate market will be on the agenda Oct. 29 at the Business Journal free virtual event "The ongoing impact of COVID-19 -- and now fires."

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m..

“Impact Sonoma will be a key opportunity to discuss the consequences for the economy of COVID-19 crisis and how it might bring permanent change in some sectors,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “That will be the topic Sonoma State University Economist Rob Eyler will address along with leading experts from two industries severely impacted by the pandemic, commercial real estate and hospitality and tourism.”

In addition to Eyler, speakers include Todd O’Leary, vice president of Marketing and Communication at Sonoma County Tourism. And as working from home – which began commonplace when the state imposed shelter-in-place orders because of the virus in March – continues, Brian Keegan, operations director/senior real estate advisor with Keegan & Coppin Co., Inc., will discuss the shift and its impact on office building space.

The event is underwritten by Exchange Bank with Ghilotti Construction and Redwood Credit Union as major sponsors.

The speakers

Brian Keegan, operations director/senior real estate advisor with Keegan & Coppin Co., Inc.

Brian Keegan joined Keegan & Coppin in 2006 as part of the property management team before moving into the field of industrial and office sales and leases. He also has developed a strong understanding of specialty properties such as schools and self storage facilities.

Keegan attended Chico State University before graduating from Pinnacle College in North Hollywood. In 2016 he earned an Associate of Arts degree in real estate from Santa Rosa Junior College.

Todd O'Leary, vice president of marketing and communications for Sonoma County Tourism in November 2018. (COURTESY OF SONOMA COUNTY TOURISM)

Todd O’Leary is vice president of marketing and communications for Sonoma County Tourism. He is charged with developing promotional strategies that drive awareness of, and visitation to Sonoma County.

A 22-year veteran of the travel and tourism industry, O’Leary spent most of his career with destination marketing organizations, including San Francisco, and his hometown of Milwaukee, Wis.

O’Leary is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning and Marketing.

Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler explains how the estimated decline in the populations of Sonoma and Napa counties from low birth rates and outward migration is troubling, speaking at North Bay Business Journal co-presented SSU Economic Outlook Conference at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (JEFF QUACKENBUSH / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL)

Dr. Robert Eyler is dean of the School of Extended and International Education, professor of economics and director of the Center for Regional Economic Analysis at Sonoma State University.

He also serves on the board of directors of Redwood Credit Union and has acted as the CEO of Marin Economic Forum from 2009 to 2015. He has been a visiting scholar at both the University of Bologna and Stanford University.

Eyler earned a Ph.D. from the UC Davis in 1998 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics at Chico State University in 1992.