Sonoma County cannabis, hospitality entrepreneur wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Growing up, she wanted to be a professional water skier or a concert pianist. Today, Laniakea Evans is the general manager and owner of 365 Recreational Cannabis, and a partner in Blue Ridge Kitchen.

Evans has been working in the cannabis industry for over 20 years, starting with work as a trimmer and now managing farms, distribution facilities, and dispensaries throughout the region.

Her biography states Evans has faced some challenges in a male dominated industry but “believes that leading with honesty and creating a sense of community, almost a sense of ‘Ohana’ (Hawaiian for ‘family’)” drives her success.

Throughout this year, Evans says that she seeks to “destigmatize cannabis, normalize cannabis tourism, and create a thriving event space at Blue Ridge Kitchen.”

Evans is currently on the board of directors for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, the board of directors for the Living Room in Santa Rosa, and the board for the Sonoma Cannabis Alliance.

She says her mother taught her to be self-sufficient, develop a good work ethic, and always take care of her family.

Evans says her greatest professional accomplishment has been owning a dispensary and ensuring that every employee feels accepted and safe.

In fact, the best advice she ever received from a mentor was “Don’t ask your staff to do anything you would not do.”

She thinks she was nominated for the Forty Under 40 award because she tries to ensure that she shows up for the people in her life.

What did you want to be when you grew up:

“A professional water skier or concert pianist.“

Before she turns 40:

“I would like to have three profiting companies that are an integral part of our community.”