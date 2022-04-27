Sonoma County cannabis business Proof names co-founder CEO

Julie Mercer-Ingram has accepted the role of CEO of Santa Rosa-based Proof, a cannabis manufacturer and distributor.

Since co-founding the company in 2016, Mercer-Ingram has served as general counsel and creative director, the company stated.

"Proof has been able to scale with zero outside growth capital. We're a unicorn in cannabis, because we have no debt, we are profitable, and we're a top brand in our categories in California, the largest cannabis market in the world. This allows us to pay it forward and focus on our customers' product needs and budgets," stated Mercer-Ingram in the announcement.

The company announced that it plans in the market to cut prices for products such as Super Wow and Proof.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to note Proof is a cannabis manufacturer and distributor.