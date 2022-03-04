Sonoma County chef plans #CookForUkraine benefit event on March 6

Make food, not war.

They say cooking food for someone is the ultimate gesture of love. When it’s done for a whole country, that’s love of humanity on a massive scale.

That’s the hope and intent of an Occidental chef and author who’s donning an apron Sunday to take part in #CookForUkraine, a campaign to aid children and families affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adrian Chang, who will be joined by his husband, Chris Lewis, plan to host a virtual dumpling cooking class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for Unicef UK — also known as the United Kingdom Committee for Unicef. The philanthropic organization is one of 36 committees based in industrialized countries that works to preserve rights and enrich lives for children globally.

“It’s a lovely kind of community feeling,” Chang told the Business Journal.

Chang, 39, and Lewis, 51, want to give back and are using their company and careers to do so. Under the canopy of the Sonoma County coastal redwoods and the auspices of their Morihouse brand, the couple are hosting cooking classes, a business spawned out of the pandemic.

As a startup cooking enterprise, Morihouse is billed as “a love letter” to Chang’s and Lewis’ East Asian-American and British heritages.

Chang said he was inspired to spend his career cooking in some fashion by his mother and late grandmother, who died in 2017. Before he started cooking professionally in 2020, Chang worked in fashion in Tokyo in 2010 when he met Lewis, who was also in that industry. They moved to Occidental six years ago, while Chang managed a blog that touched on the Morihouse philosophy of his family’s “ancestral wisdom of the hearth and home.” Morihouse is designed to celebrate natural, regenerative ways of living through food, culture, art and design.

Chang organizes community potlucks, posts recipes and stages cooking classes that bring forth Asian traditions.

This latest effort, #CookForUkraine, began as a gathering between friends with a mutual love of food and desire to serve those in need, and has ended up as part of a global movement designed to aid the citizens of Ukraine, said Chang and Lewis.

The drive has brought together food writers, restaurant owners and chefs. The effort is looking for volunteers.

Attendees are welcome and encouraged to cook alongside the chef. The virtual class, which will be available to tap into later, will donate all proceeds to #CookForUkraine. As of March 3, Chang said $1,500 has been donated.

Donations may be made here.