Sonoma County child support specialist wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Sonoma County Department of Child Support Services - Child Support Specialist II - I perform the more complex and difficult child support establishment and enforcement work; trains, mentors, and reviews work of lower level staff California Human Development - Camp Núñez Director - Plan, manage and run a free weeklong overnight summer camp for over 100 underserved students in Sonoma County.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am passionate and energetic about helping my community in any capacity I can.

Years with company: 5.5

Length of time in current position: 8 months

Number of companywide employees: 80

Number who report to you: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: Becoming Camp Núñez Director was an amazing achievement. Having attended summer camps as a child I know how important summer camp can be for a child.

When the previous director Martha Núñez passed away in 2016 I was asked if I was interested in taking on her role to make sure that camp continued to happen.

I was able to finish the planning for in 2016 and have built a great team that has ensured we create a meaningful experience for our students. I am proud to have picked up the torch so that I can continue to provide a safe summer program for underserved youth in our community.

Greatest professional challenge: Creating a good work life balance.

I am employed fulltime with the Sonoma County Department of Child Support Services and I am camp director for Camp Núñez.

Camp Núñez requires planning from early January to August and that work is done during the evenings, weekends or days off.

I also like to be involved with my community so it is important for me to make and maintain boundaries so that I can continue to do my best work.

Best advice received: Don't worry about the things you can't control. Work hard to change the things you can control.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Promotion to Child Support Specialist III

What's the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

The Department of Child Support Services like many others has gone from 100% telework to partial telework. This has required patience and flexibility.

My work with Camp Núñez has been impacted greatly as we had to cancel camp for the first time in 15 years I have been helping with it. Personally, I really miss being able to go grab a bite to eat with friends and can't wait for that to be an option again.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

I have learned to adapt and conquer. This pandemic has affected many aspects of society. I continue to look for creative solutions to issues that arise.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy? Transparency and flexibility have been essential to keeping morale up.

Next professional goal: Attend law school.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from University of California, Davis.

Hometown: Windsor, CA

Community/nonprofit activities: I am a board member for 4CS Sonoma County; a member of the Active 20-30 club No. 50; a big brother with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program of the Bay Area; a Crisis Line Counselor / Sexual Assault Victim Advocate with Verity; Windsor El Día De Los Muertos board member; and a Windsor Educational Foundation Scholarship Committee member.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Martha Núñez- Previous Camp Núñez/Healdsburg Day Labor Center Director.

She worked tirelessly without any fanfare. She built a great reputation with the community that she served and was great at doing outreach because of the connections she made will working with the community.

Typical day at the office: In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst? You bring a different perspective to the table.

Best place to work outside of your office: Outside on a a nice sunny day.

Hobbies: Running and hiking.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A lawyer

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Attend law school

First job: Outreach Specialist with the Migrant Education Program. I helped out of school youth enroll in educational and vocational programs it was very rewarding.

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “The Alchemist“

Favorite movie: “Gladiator”

Favorite App: Spotify because it makes my runs that much more enjoyable.

Favorite after-work drink: Classic Old Fashioned

Last vacation: Palm Springs with college friends. It was great to reconnect and catch up.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I am reliable, honest and caring.